New Business: Cranmore Mountain ready for new lodge; Dave's Hot Chicken takes flight

Dec. 2—A FEW FINISHING touches need to be completed on the new base lodge at Cranmore Mountain Resort even as the slopes opened the day after Thanksgiving.

The resort in North Conway expects to hold a grand opening for the 30,000-square-foot Fairbank Lodge this month. The project has been in the works for years with other improvements including another smaller lodge and a new Fairfield Inn & Suites.

The projects are all a part of the $85 million base area redevelopment, which will double its building space.

In the coming weeks, historic murals will be installed "showcasing the history and impact of skiing Cranmore has made on North Conway," according to a Facebook post.

The lodge will include a new food court, slope-side bar, day and season-long lockers, and a Sport Thoma ski shop. The building is also home to condominiums.

Ben Wilcox, president and general manager, said the food court will be named the "Skimobile Station," a nod to the resort's early lifts, which were carts resembling a snowmobile that ran along a track to get skiers up the mountain.

"You'll see an actual skimobile as you're coming from the first floor to the second floor, which is elevated over the staircase," he said in a video. "It is great to see that original car there and we are really recognizing that history."

The lodge is expected to open prior to the Christmas vacation week.

Nashville eats

Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food concept turned fast-casual brand, opened its first New Hampshire location in Portsmouth in April. Now, others are on the way.

Franchise owner Al Graziano signed a lease to open in the former Flight Center Taphouse in Manchester. The spot was previously British Beer Company.

The location in Portsmouth is in the Durgin Square, a plaza that is also home to T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods.

Other locations are expected in Nashua and Salem.

The chain is known for its hot chicken tenders and sliders, along with sides of homemade kale slaw, creamy mac and cheese and crispy french fries. The seven different spice levels range from "no spice" to the Reaper, which requires a "signed waiver for those who dare." Each hand-breaded chicken is spiced to order.

Story continues

Growing frontier

A small family-owned Mexican restaurant chain is expanding further north.

Frontera Tacos & Tequila, which has a location in Nashua, is set to open its second Granite State at 18 Lowes Drive in Tilton. Another location is in Middletown, New York.

The restaurant is described as "a new frontier cuisine" and features an authentic and more modern take on Mexican dishes.

The chain was started by four brothers from Unión de Tula, Jalisco, Mexico.

"During these years we have made a trip in the wide Mexican gastronomy to offer representative dishes of our culture with a fusion and modern touch; In each dish we offer you a little of the varied Mexican cuisine," the website says.

Stroll on over

Stroll, an all-day cafe in Portsmouth, opened a second location a brisk 2-mile walk away.

The new location in the Portsmouth/Newington business district will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. It includes the "same menu, same great coffee," according to a Facebook page.

The cafe features locally roasted coffee, pastries, sandwiches, soups, grab-and-go foods, beer and wine, according to its website.

Ethan Allen reopening

Also in Portsmouth, Ethan Allen at 775 Lafayette Road will host a grand reopening from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7.

"A lot has changed since you last saw us," the store posted on Facebook. "We invite you to explore our reimagined design center, experience the power of 3D room planning, and start crafting the future of your home."

If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.