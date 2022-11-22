U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

Business customers rate Ameren Missouri #1 in satisfaction

·3 min read

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameren Missouri has earned the J.D. Power award for the highest ranking among large Midwest utilities for overall customer satisfaction with business electric service customers.

The J.D. Power 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study, now in its 24th year, measures satisfaction among business customers of 78 targeted U.S. electric utilities, each of which serves more than 50,000 business customers.

Ameren Missouri's strong performance in power quality and reliability, price, billing and payment, corporate citizenship, customer contact and communications show that the business community recognizes the commitment Ameren Missouri has to being a partner in their business. This is the third time Ameren Missouri has earned this J.D. Power recognition from its business customers*.

"We at Ameren Missouri have remained focused on what we know our business customers care about, including reliable service and competitive rates that help enable their businesses to grow and thrive," said Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE). "It's an absolute honor to be recognized by the customers we work for every day."

Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan also helps to bring customers additional value. With the plan, Ameren Missouri has been updating and replacing infrastructure which supports reliability. The end result is continued reliable energy for customers. From 2019 to 2021, Ameren Missouri has invested $3.6 billion to complete more than 2,000 energy grid projects.

For more information about the J.D. Power Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2022172.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 135,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

* Ameren Missouri received the highest numerical score among in the Midwest Large Segment of the J.D. Power 2016 Calendar-Year, 2016 and 2022 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Studies.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-customers-rate-ameren-missouri-1-in-satisfaction-301685436.html

SOURCE Ameren Missouri

