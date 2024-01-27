It's Your Business has Dana Balderrama, Fatima Perez-Luthi, Emma Schroeder, Dusty Nichols

Hirings

Dana Balderrama

Stormont Vail Health welcomed Dana Balderrama, a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in cosmetic, hand, reconstructive and microsurgery, to the Stormont Vail Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery team in Topeka. Balderrama provides care at Cotton O’Neil Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Asbury Drive, 2902 S.W. Asbury Drive. Balderrama’s journey to physicianship began with a robust interest in biology, a desire to serve others and zero intention of pursuing a medical career. As an undergrad at Colorado Springs, he enrolled in the Air Force Academy in El Paso County, Colorado, after watching “Top Gun.” After two years, he realized he wanted to do more to help people, so he moved to New Mexico to pursue his medical degree at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque. Balderrama completed a five-year general surgery residency at Kern Medical Center in Bakersville, California, and two additional plastic surgery and hand microsurgery fellowships at the University of Louisville in Kentucky. His extensive education and training, plus 20 years of experience, allow Balderrama to treat various patients and issues effectively. “Every patient I see is different,” said Balderrama. “I could treat melanoma, lymph node dissections and breast augmentations on the same day as a hand fracture or fuse a wrist. All these patients come with unique problems and different communities. You have to know how to talk to people from different backgrounds, upbringings, and communities.”

Stormont Vail Health announced Tracy O'Rourke, FACHE, senior vice president and chief operating officer, was named the American College of Healthcare Executives' 2023 Kansas Regent Award Recipient for demonstrating exceptional service and leadership to the Kansas chapter and the profession. O'Rourke's achievement was recognized in a surprise ceremony at the Stormont Vail Health Topeka Hospital. "Tracy is a staunch advocate for community engagement and involvement and has served as a director on multiple boards," said Richard "Wes" Hoyt, Jr., FACHE and ACHE Regent. The American College of Healthcare Executives grants awards to executives who champion organizational development internally and in the community through local, state, or provincial activities.

FHLBank Topeka announced new hires:

Sami Boustany is a capital markets trader. Boustany previously served at Amherst Pierpoint Securities.

James Day is a business architect. Day previously served as professional services engagement manager at Asset Class.

Peyton Gould is an associate Internal Auditor. Gould previously served as an auditor at Ifft & Co. PA.

Josh Smith is a collateral review officer. Smith previously served as financial services supervisor at Credit Union of America.

Promotions

FHLBank Topeka announced officer promotions:

Amy Crouch was promoted from vice president to first vice president. Crouch serves as the chief accounting officer. She joined FHLBank in 2005.

Tamara Taylor was promoted from vice president to first vice president. Taylor serves as the director of corporate communications. She joined FHLBank in 2001.

Sarah Harp was promoted from assistant vice president to vice president. Harp serves as the portfolio manager. She joined FHLBank in 2014.

Jeff Ogle was promoted from assistant vice president to vice president. Ogle serves as the long-term funding and derivative manager. He joined FHLBank in 1999.

Dustie Humphreys was promoted to assistant vice president. Humphreys serves as the AHP competitive manager. She joined FHLBank in 2013.

Jennifer McKinnon was promoted from officer to assistant vice president. McKinnon serves as the director of finance product management. She has been with FHLBank since 1992.

Leslie Mondesir was promoted from officer to assistant vice president. Mondesir serves as the marketing and member solutions manager. She has been with FHLBank since 2016.

Scott Noll was promoted to assistant vice president. Noll serves as the director of operational Audit. He has been with FHLBank since 2019.

Heather Pfannenstiel was promoted to assistant vice president. Pfannenstiel serves as the CSO manager. She has been with FHLBank since 2007.

Jessica Puvogel was promoted to assistant vice president. Puvogel serves as the HSP manager. She has been with FHLBank since 2015.

David Kuhlman was promoted to officer. Kuhlman serves as the internal audit manager. He joined FHLBank in 2004.

Breanna Morris was promoted to officer. Morris serves as the recruiter and HRI professional. She joined FHLBank in 2013.

Blake Porter was promoted to officer. Porter serves as a corporate counsel. He joined FHLBank in 2023.

Erika Skinner was promoted to lending officer. She joined FHLBank in 2015.

Awards

Forge Young Talent, Topeka’s premier young professional’s group, honored four inaugural recipients of its Forge YP Awards on Jan. 13 at Forge’s 25th Anniversary Gala held at the Topeka Zoo’s Kay McFarland Japanese Garden and Venue. The gala, a first-time event that saw more than 100 attendees, served as a celebration of Forge turning 25 and allowed young professionals from across Topeka to come together for an evening of connection, recognition, and fun. The inaugural Forge YP Awards included four categories: Community Impact Award, Service Award, Legacy Award, and Community Partner of the Year Award. The first three categories honor young professionals making their mark, while the final category recognizes a local business that has consistently been a strong partner and supporter of young professionals in the greater Topeka area.

Danielle J. Martin , 2024 Forge Community Impact Award.

Fatima Perez-Luthi , 2024 Forge Service Award.

Richard Kelly , 2024 Forge Legacy Award.

The Celtic Fox, 2024 Forge Community Partner of the Year.

The National Speech & Debate Association announced Emma Schroeder, of Washburn Rural High School, a winner of the Diamond Coach Award, recognizing a professional career that combines excellence and longevity in speech and debate education. This is her first Diamond Award. Since 1925, the National Speech & Debate Association has been recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate. All Diamond Award winners will be recognized at the world's largest academic competition, the National Speech & Debate Tournament, in Des Moines, Iowa, in June.

Boards

Lindsay Baker

Lisa LaRue Baker

Michael Hooper

Shelly McMaster

Dusty Nichols

The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District announced six new members are joining its board of directors. Representing a variety of areas and interests, the members offer unique experiences and perspectives that speak to an investment in the arts, economic and community development, and quality of life. “We value the diversity of experiences the new members bring to the NOTO board,” said Thomas Underwood, executive director. “I am confident these community leaders will be a tremendous asset to help us meet our vision of NOTO as the premier arts and entertainment district in the region.” New board members are the following:

Lindsay Baker , Security Benefit.

Lisa LaRue Baker , 785 Arts LLC.

Tami Cortez , Cortez Transportation Company Inc.

Michael Hooper , Community Member and Artist.

Dusty Nichols , Shawnee County Emergency Management.

Shelly McMaster, Stormont Vail Health.

