It's Your Business has Daniel Lehman, Abby Hersh, Gina Taddiken, Brynn Poage, Nikhil Mehta

Hires

Daniel Lehman

Daniel Lehman has been named chief financial officer of Midland Care Connection. With more than 35 years of experience in finance and accounting, Lehman will contribute to the organization's financial well-being and further its mission-driven endeavors. As CFO at Midland Care, Daniel will oversee the accounting, payroll and billing departments. His role encompasses various financial responsibilities, including strategic financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, and accounting. "We are excited to welcome Daniel Lehman to the Midland Care family," said Shawn Sullivan, CEO of Midland Care. "As we continue to expand our services and adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape, Daniel's proven expertise and strategic vision will be invaluable.” Before Midland Care, Daniel worked for 20 years at Capitol Federal Savings, where he held positions including controller and executive vice president/chief retail operations officer. He has an undergraduate degree in accounting from Kansas State University and an MBA from Washburn. Lehman is a licensed CPA.

Abby Hersh

Gina Taddiken

Brynn Poage

The Kansas Children's Discovery Center, a nonprofit children's museum in Topeka, is welcoming three new employees. Abby Hersh, exhibit and guest experience coordinator, is a film school graduate, former Los Angeles resident and Topeka native. Hersh draws from an extensive customer service background and passion for visual aesthetics to help heighten visitor experiences, exhibits and facilities. Gina Taddiken, office manager, joins the team after 20 years working as a dental hygienist and raising two daughters. Taddiken schedules group visits, supports fundraising, and works with visitors at the museum. Brynn Poage, education and partnership manager, comes to the museum with a degree from Washburn University in K-6 education with an emphasis in middle school English. She is responsible for the museum's extensive educational programs.

Nikhil Mehta

Stormont Vail Health announced that Nikhil Mehta, M.D., has joined its cardiology team. Mehta was born in India and grew up in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He saw his grandparents struggle with chronic health problems throughout childhood. This experience shaped his decision to enter the medical field, which he perceived as a way to give back to society. As a cardiac electrophysiologist, Mehta’s upbringing and values continuously influence his everyday patient interactions. “Every time I see a patient, I think about what I would do or offer them if they were my family member,” Mehta said. He obtained his bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences University in India. It was during this time that his interest in cardiac electrophysiology arose. “The complexity of these cases impressed and interested me the most," he said. "Dealing with heart rhythm problems that involve millimeters of movement within the heart using catheters can be quite challenging. At the same time, technology has helped ensure these procedures go safely and that patients get the best benefit in alleviating their symptoms and improving their quality of life.” Shortly after securing his M.B.B.S., Mehta worked in the research division at the Yale Inherited Cardiovascular Disease Program in New Haven, Connecticut. This experience encouraged him to engage in clinical research and build a career in clinical cardiology. Mehta comes to Stormont Vail from Saint Luke’s Mid-America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri, where he completed an M.D. in clinical cardiac electrophysiology.

Recognition

John H. Hutton, the managing partner of the Topeka law firm Henson, Hutton, Mudrick, Gragson, & Vogelsberg, LLP, was selected by his peers for inclusion in the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America© 2023 in Real Estate Law, Construction Law, Corporate Law and Commercial Litigation. Hutton earned his undergraduate and juris doctor degrees from the University of Kansas.

