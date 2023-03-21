U.S. markets closed

Business English language training market size to grow by USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by high demand for vocational English training - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The business English language training market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 9.76% according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the high demand for vocational English training, the adoption of m-learning, and the demand for language proficiency assessment and certification. Various forms of English are spoken in different business segments such as aviation, hospitality, finance, law, medicine, and engineering. The growth of these segments has increased the demand for vocational English training. This has encouraged vendors to offer highly specialized forms of business English training courses for specific industries. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. To understand more about the business English training market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business English Language Training Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business English Language Training Market

Business English Training Market Insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, including Alison, Berlitz Corp., British Council, Coursera Inc., edX LLC., EF Education First Ltd., Hello-Hello LLC, inlingua International Ltd., Innovative Language Learning LLC, italki HK Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Lingoda GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Oy, Talaera LLC, The Linguist Institute Ltd., Udemy Inc., WordDive Ltd., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: End-user (Institutional learners and Individual learners), Learning Method (Online learning and Blended learning) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Business English Language Training Market - Major Challenges

  • Advent of open-source materials and courses

  • Setup and implementation cost

  • Availability of substitutes

The advent of open-source materials and courses is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of the market. The advent of massive open online courses (MOOCs) has increased the availability of free English courses to learners. There are several vendors that offer free sources including eBooks, video lectures, and other digital media. They also provide gamified mobile applications to enable users to learn English while experiencing the benefits of gamification. Vendors such as Duolingo, Memrise, Busuu, and others provide business English language training to learners free of cost. Their free offerings include content from the basic level to the intermediate level. All these factors are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Drivers, trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Business English Language Training Market – Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large learner base in countries such as China, Japan, and India is the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as globalization, the expansion of business activities by global players, and the increasing number of startups in China and India are driving the growth of the business English language training market in APAC.

Global Business English language training market - Vendor Insights

The global business English language training market is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. The vendors are launching campaigns globally to train individual learners in English languages, including business English language, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

  • Alison - The company offers business English language training though online courses such as Effective Business Communication, English for Business and Entrepreneurship and others.

  • Berlitz Corp. - The company offers customized programs for business English language training through face to face and online session.

  • Coursera Inc. - The company offers various online courses on business English language training such as business English for non-native speakers specialization, business English, and others.

  • edX LLC. - The company offers online course under the name of English for business networking.

The business English language training market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this business English language training market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the business English language training market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the business English language training market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Business English language training market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of business English language training market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The English language training (ETL) market in China will witness a CAGR of 19.75% and is expected to grow by USD 70.81 billion for the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners) and product (classroom-based, online, and blended).

  • The digital English language learning market in APAC is expected to grow by USD 5.61 billion and record a CAGR of 17.42% during 2021-2025. The market is segmented by end-user (non-academic learners and academic learners), deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), and geography (China, India, and the rest of APAC).

Business English Language Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.76%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.6

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key countries

US, China, India, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alison, Berlitz Corp., British Council, Coursera Inc., edX LLC., EF Education First Ltd., Hello-Hello LLC, inlingua International Ltd., Innovative Language Learning LLC, italki HK Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Lingoda GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Oy, Talaera LLC, The Linguist Institute Ltd., Udemy Inc., and WordDive Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Learning Method

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Learning Method

  • 6.3 Online learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Learning Method

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alison

  • 11.4 Berlitz Corp.

  • 11.5 Coursera Inc.

  • 11.6 edX LLC.

  • 11.7 EF Education First Ltd.

  • 11.8 inlingua International Ltd.

  • 11.9 Language Trainers Corp.

  • 11.10 Pearson Plc

  • 11.11 Rosetta Stone Ltd.

  • 11.12 The Linguist Institute Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-english-language-training-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-7-20-billion-from-2021-to-2026-growth-driven-by-high-demand-for-vocational-english-training---technavio-301775152.html

SOURCE Technavio

