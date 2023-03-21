Business English language training market size to grow by USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by high demand for vocational English training - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The business English language training market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 9.76% according to Technavio. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the high demand for vocational English training, the adoption of m-learning, and the demand for language proficiency assessment and certification. Various forms of English are spoken in different business segments such as aviation, hospitality, finance, law, medicine, and engineering. The growth of these segments has increased the demand for vocational English training. This has encouraged vendors to offer highly specialized forms of business English training courses for specific industries. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. To understand more about the business English training market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business English Language Training Market

Business English Training Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Alison, Berlitz Corp., British Council, Coursera Inc., edX LLC., EF Education First Ltd., Hello-Hello LLC, inlingua International Ltd., Innovative Language Learning LLC, italki HK Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Lingoda GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., Sanako Oy, Talaera LLC, The Linguist Institute Ltd., Udemy Inc., WordDive Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (Institutional learners and Individual learners), Learning Method (Online learning and Blended learning) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Business English Language Training Market - Major Challenges

Advent of open-source materials and courses

Setup and implementation cost

Availability of substitutes

The advent of open-source materials and courses is one of the major challenges hindering the growth of the market. The advent of massive open online courses (MOOCs) has increased the availability of free English courses to learners. There are several vendors that offer free sources including eBooks, video lectures, and other digital media. They also provide gamified mobile applications to enable users to learn English while experiencing the benefits of gamification. Vendors such as Duolingo, Memrise, Busuu, and others provide business English language training to learners free of cost. Their free offerings include content from the basic level to the intermediate level. All these factors are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Drivers, trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Business English Language Training Market – Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The presence of a large learner base in countries such as China, Japan, and India is the key factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as globalization, the expansion of business activities by global players, and the increasing number of startups in China and India are driving the growth of the business English language training market in APAC.

Global Business English language training market - Vendor Insights

The global business English language training market is fragmented with the presence of several vendors. The vendors are launching campaigns globally to train individual learners in English languages, including business English language, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Alison - The company offers business English language training though online courses such as Effective Business Communication, English for Business and Entrepreneurship and others.

Berlitz Corp. - The company offers customized programs for business English language training through face to face and online session.

Coursera Inc. - The company offers various online courses on business English language training such as business English for non-native speakers specialization, business English, and others.

edX LLC. - The company offers online course under the name of English for business networking.

The business English language training market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this business English language training market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the business English language training market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the business English language training market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Business English language training market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of business English language training market vendors

