Business English Language Training Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 8.24 Bn growth | APAC to have a significant share

·11 min read

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The business English language training market is growing at a CAGR of 10% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 8.24 billion between 2020 and 2025. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Business English Language Training Market by End-user, Learning Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
  • The report recognizes the following as the key players in the business English language training market Alison, Berlitz Corp., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., and EF Education First Ltd. among others.

  • The global business English language training market structure is fragmented in nature.

  • APAC to have a significant share in the business English language training market.

  • The market observed 6.23% YOY growth in 2021.

For additional highlights, Download Sample Report Here.

Key Segments

The business English language training market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners) and learning methods (blended learning and online learning)

Based on the end-user, the institutional learners are exhibiting high demand for business English language training. The increasing demand for the globalization of businesses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the rise in private investments and the emergence of m-learning technologies are expected to further accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By learning methods, the blended learning segment will contribute significantly toward the growth of the global business English language training market. Blended learning is the most widely used form of business English language learning globally. Vendors operating in the segment are focusing on expanding their portfolios with the launch of several virtual classroom teaching methodologies ranging from individual training to group training. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global business English language training market is analyzed across five regions — North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 45% of the global market share. The region is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. Following the trend of globalization, many businesses in APAC are expanding their presence in other regions. This is necessitating the need for training the employees in business English language. Moreover, The increasing importance of English is driving many students to opt for business English to enhance their job prospects and skillsets. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the business English language training market in APAC.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Enquire about the report before purchasing

Market Dynamics

The business English language training market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the high demand for vocational English training. The demand for specialized forms of English is increasing across various business segments such as aviation, hospitality, finance, law, medicine, and engineering. The increasing demand for such specialized forms of business English is encouraging many vendors to introduce a wide range of personalized and customized training courses. For instance, Pearson Plc offers customized vocational English courses that cater to the specific needs of the workplace. The company provides vocational English training in either face-to-face or online modes of learning. Some of the vocational English training courses offered by the company include English for Banking and Finance, English for Construction, English for Information Technology, English for the Oil Industry, and English for Nursing. Thus, the increasing demand for vocational English training is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading a Sample Report.

Vendor Landscape

The business English language training market is fragmented due to the presence of several players and a few well-established players. To sustain the competition, vendors are launching various campaigns to train individual learners with the English language.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Alison: The company offers business English language training through online courses such as Effective Business Communication, English for Business and Entrepreneurship, and others.

Berlitz Corp.: The company offers customized business English language training through face-to-face and online.

Coursera Inc.: The company offers various online courses on business English language training such as business English for non-native speakers specialization, business English, and others.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the business English language training market report:

 Regional Analysis 

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information 

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase.

Get your queries resolved from an industry expert. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Our customers who purchased this report also bought,

Business English Language Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 8.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.23

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, India, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alison, Berlitz Corp., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., EF Education First Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and The Linguist Institute Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Learning method

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Learning method

  • 6.3 Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Learning method

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alison

  • 11.4 Berlitz Corp.

  • 11.5 Coursera Inc.

  • 11.6 edX Inc.

  • 11.7 EF Education First Ltd.

  • 11.8 inlingua International Ltd.

  • 11.9 Language Trainers Corp.

  • 11.10 Pearson Plc

  • 11.11 Rosetta Stone Ltd.

  • 11.12 The Linguist Institute Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-english-language-training-market-research-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-8-24-bn-growth--apac-to-have-a-significant-share-301555046.html

SOURCE Technavio

