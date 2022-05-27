Business English Language Training Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 8.24 Bn growth | APAC to have a significant share

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The business English language training market is growing at a CAGR of 10% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 8.24 billion between 2020 and 2025. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Business English Language Training Market by End-user, Learning Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the business English language training market Alison, Berlitz Corp., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., and EF Education First Ltd. among others.

The global business English language training market structure is fragmented in nature.

APAC to have a significant share in the business English language training market.

The market observed 6.23% YOY growth in 2021.

Key Segments

The business English language training market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners) and learning methods (blended learning and online learning)

Based on the end-user, the institutional learners are exhibiting high demand for business English language training. The increasing demand for the globalization of businesses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the rise in private investments and the emergence of m-learning technologies are expected to further accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By learning methods, the blended learning segment will contribute significantly toward the growth of the global business English language training market. Blended learning is the most widely used form of business English language learning globally. Vendors operating in the segment are focusing on expanding their portfolios with the launch of several virtual classroom teaching methodologies ranging from individual training to group training. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global business English language training market is analyzed across five regions — North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 45% of the global market share. The region is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. Following the trend of globalization, many businesses in APAC are expanding their presence in other regions. This is necessitating the need for training the employees in business English language. Moreover, The increasing importance of English is driving many students to opt for business English to enhance their job prospects and skillsets. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the business English language training market in APAC.

Market Dynamics

The business English language training market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the high demand for vocational English training. The demand for specialized forms of English is increasing across various business segments such as aviation, hospitality, finance, law, medicine, and engineering. The increasing demand for such specialized forms of business English is encouraging many vendors to introduce a wide range of personalized and customized training courses. For instance, Pearson Plc offers customized vocational English courses that cater to the specific needs of the workplace. The company provides vocational English training in either face-to-face or online modes of learning. Some of the vocational English training courses offered by the company include English for Banking and Finance, English for Construction, English for Information Technology, English for the Oil Industry, and English for Nursing. Thus, the increasing demand for vocational English training is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The business English language training market is fragmented due to the presence of several players and a few well-established players. To sustain the competition, vendors are launching various campaigns to train individual learners with the English language.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Alison: The company offers business English language training through online courses such as Effective Business Communication, English for Business and Entrepreneurship, and others.

Berlitz Corp.: The company offers customized business English language training through face-to-face and online.

Coursera Inc.: The company offers various online courses on business English language training such as business English for non-native speakers specialization, business English, and others.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the business English language training market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase.

Business English Language Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alison, Berlitz Corp., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., EF Education First Ltd., inlingua International Ltd., Language Trainers Corp., Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Ltd., and The Linguist Institute Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Learning method

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Learning method

6.3 Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Learning method

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alison

11.4 Berlitz Corp.

11.5 Coursera Inc.

11.6 edX Inc.

11.7 EF Education First Ltd.

11.8 inlingua International Ltd.

11.9 Language Trainers Corp.

11.10 Pearson Plc

11.11 Rosetta Stone Ltd.

11.12 The Linguist Institute Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

