Business Environments Acquired by Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

·4 min read

Atmosphere joins forces with southwest dealer to expand territory to six states

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmosphere Commercial Interiors, a commercial furniture and services provider headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, today announced the acquisition of Business Environments, a Steelcase solution and commercial flooring provider based in Albuquerque, NM and El Paso, TX.

Business Environments by Atmosphere
Business Environments by Atmosphere

Business Environments has a reputation for professional and personalized service from a team that takes pride in a job well done. "I am most impressed by their commitment to each other, their clients, and to their communities," said Carlene Wilson, CEO and President of Atmosphere. "Together, we bring a depth of experience and capacity to commercial, education, government, and healthcare markets, and we will deliver remarkable value. I am delighted to welcome Business Environments to our Southwest Region."

I.B. Hoover founded Business Environments in Albuquerque as an office equipment store in 1973, then sold the business to his sons, Bruce and Scott Hoover in 1997. Under their leadership, Business Environments expanded their office furniture and flooring business into El Paso and now employ over 85 team members.

"The synergies across our companies are hard to miss," said Bruce, who has led Business Environments as CEO for 25 years. "We put people first, build solid relationships, and give back to our community. Atmosphere believes in value creation—for team members, clients, architects and designers, commercial real estate professionals, and the communities we live and work in."

Scott Hoover joined Business Environments in 1994 and eventually took over as President. "Hitting the 50-year mark is an extraordinary accomplishment and could not have happened without the dedication and professionalism of our staff. I am thrilled that this expansion will serve as a springboard for careers and development," said Scott.

Michael Kocurek, Vice President of Sales, will lead the furniture division across the Albuquerque and El Paso locations. "I am excited, that in this next chapter of our history, we will have the opportunity to elevate our capabilities and lead with a growth mindset. I am confident that our outstanding teams will help clients discover new opportunities and solutions, and we will bring unparalleled value to our design communities," said Michael.

The Flooring Division will continue their outstanding work as one of the premier flooring organizations in the state, working side-by-side with their partners in Furniture, delivering outstanding value on any size project.  These talented professionals will continue to report to Mike Franklin, Vice President of Sales. 

Current and prospective team members can expect a welcoming and dynamic workplace and continuous innovation that powers the growth and enrichment of our teams, partnerships, and local communities. Design and commercial real estate firms can expect support from a seasoned project team from co-creation and visualization, to budgeting and planning, to implementation. Clients can expect environments that are compelling, high-performing, and human-centric through the creative applications of architecture, furniture, and technology that is backed by global workplace research and the strongest warranty in the industry.

Both organizations are multi-year recipients of the distinguished Steelcase Premier Partner award, a reflection of their commitment to strong financial and operational performance, and customer service excellence.

Business Environments will operate as Business Environments by Atmosphere through the end of 2022 before a full transition to the Atmosphere Commercial Interiors brand in 2023.

ABOUT ATMOSPHERE COMMERCIAL INTERIORS

Atmosphere Commercial Interiors is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with additional offices in Wisconsin, Illinois, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. Atmosphere Commercial Interiors has a rich history in the office furniture industry, serving organizations around the globe of every size, from start-up to Fortune 500, and across corporate, healthcare, education, and hospitality industries. Atmosphere is a multi-year recipient of the distinguished Steelcase Premier Partner award. Atmosphere is a subsidiary of Omni Workspace, a diversified holding company whose subsidiaries serve the design-build and contract interiors markets with products, services, and solutions. For more information, visit www.atmosphereci.com.

ABOUT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENTS

Business Environments has served New Mexico and Southwest Texas since 1973 with exceptional services and products. Clients include emerging enterprises as well as major corporations across multiple industries. Business Environments' success is based on the energy and experience of its people and strong partnerships, earning credibility through integrity and performance. Business Environments is a multi-year recipient of the distinguished Premier Partner award. For more information, visit www.businessenvironments.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-environments-acquired-by-atmosphere-commercial-interiors-301617436.html

SOURCE Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

