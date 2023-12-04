It's Your Business | Epic Burgers moves Champaign launch to March

Dec. 4—A little part of Meatheads' menu will remain, along with its employees, when Epic Burger replaces the Champaign Meatheads on March 1.

David Grossman, CEO of Chicago-based Epic Burgers, said he likes the Meatheads version of chicken sandwiches better than the Epic Burgers' version, so he'll be switching to the Meatheads version, which is served with a fresh, hand-battered chicken breast.

He also plans to keep Meatheads' chicken tenders, gluten-free buns and Cajun seasoning, he said.

Epic Burger acquired all six Meadheads locations in Illinois in mid-September, boosting its presence in the state to 11 locations.

The purchased locations have continued to be operated as Meatheads while the conversion to Epic Burger has been in progress.

The conversion of Meatheads at 1305 S. Neil St. to Epic Burger was originally set to take place Dec. 1, but the new date for the switch is now March 1, Grossman said.

He plans to serve the Meatheads chicken sandwich at all 11 locations, he said.

The Champaign Meatheads location will remain open until about a week before the official switch to Epic Burger, to allow time for new signs and menu boards, repainting, some interior graphic work and staff retraining, Grossman said.

New for Epic Burger will be learning the drive-thru business, which it will have at the six former Meatheads locations, he said.

"Be on the lookout for EPIC signage, remodeled interior and the official grand opening date," Grossman said. "We will keep on the amazing Meatheads staff and grow the staff a bit too."

While there will be one Epic Burger location in Champaign for now, Grossman said the local community is large enough to potentially support another one.

"We'd love to do something on campus, or another part of town," he said.

Free parking

The city of Champaign is making it a bit easier to support to patronize downtown stores and restaurants during the holiday season by offering some free parking.

Story continues

Through Dec. 31, parking at the Hill Street deck at Hill and Randolph streets will be free for up to two hours.

If you stay longer than that, you'll get a two-hour discount on your parking fee.

No proof of purchase will be required.

Another way to get free parking: Visit on weekends. Parking at the deck and at metered spaces is always free on city holidays and on Saturdays and Sundays.

Holiday helping

Here's a chance to help with food and housing needs in the local area.

* Food: Ruler Foods stores will be collecting non-perishable food items for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank through Dec. 23.

Shoppers can buy or donate canned and boxed goods that will be collected and donated to the food bank.

* Housing: Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County will be offering gift-wrapping for donations from Dec. 16-24 at Market Place mall.

If you and your family, coworkers or organization are looking for a service project during the holiday season, you can sign up for a three-hour wrapping shift.

All donations will go to help Habitat build more homes.

Now open

The new Casa Margaritas Mexican Grill opened Tuesday at Village at the Crossing in southwest Champaign.

It's open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The restaurant is operated by Miguel Rebollo, who is also an owner/partner in seven restaurants including Casa Del Mar in Urbana and Las Palmas Mexican Grill, Champaign.

On the way

There's a new Potbelly Sandwich Works on the way in Champaign.

Potbelly has gotten building permits from the city for a new sandwich shop at the former Einstein Bros. Bagels location at 803 W. Anthony Drive, C.