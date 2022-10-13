U.S. markets closed

Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Business First Bancshares, Inc.
·1 min read
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc.

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced that it is scheduled to release third quarter 2022 earnings after market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. CDT.

Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 3389208, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call.

The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yawh3a5g. The corresponding slide presentation can be assessed the day of the presentation on b1BANK’s website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
As of June 30, 2022, Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $5.5 billion in assets, $6.2 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates banking centers and loan production offices across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans, letters of credit, working capital lines, equipment financing and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

###

CONTACT: Misty Albrecht b1BANK 225.286.7879 Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com


