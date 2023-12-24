It's Your Business has Fred Patton, Leslie Fleuranges, Matt Pivarnik and Sarah Sharp

Hires

Fred Patton

Fred Patton, a former legislator and longtime Topeka attorney and business owner, has joined Harris Kelsey, Chartered. The law firm is owned by former Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch. Patton and Finch will jointly operate the firm’s Government Affairs Division. “Helping people solve problems is what I enjoyed most about serving in the Legislature,” said Patton. “This is an opportunity to remain active in finding public policy solutions, but in a new way — one that allows me to put my legislative and legal experience t vo work for our clients and fellow Kansans.” The firm’s government affairs division, formed in 2022, offers state-level lobbying; bill analysis, research and development; preparation and presentation of legislative testimony; strategy development; and legal advisement on a broad range of issues, including business and election law. Patton served nearly 10 years in the Kansas House of Representatives, where he represented northern Shawnee County. He retired the seat earlier this year. Patton is a native of Topeka and a graduate of Washburn University. He earned his juris doctorate from the University of Kansas School of Law. Patton has been a practicing attorney for more than 23 years. In the Legislature, he served as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, chairman of the Rules Committee and chairman of the K-12 Education Budget Committee.

FHLBank Topeka announced the following new employees:

• Efren Cabrera as an accounting intern. Cabrera is a student at the University of Kansas working on a degree in marketing and business analytics.

• Tina Grace as housing and community development analyst. Grace previously served as loan support analyst senior at Midland Loans.

• Destaw Mengistu as a data visualization engineer. Mengistu previously served as data analytics consultant at Nanolink Data Analytics Training and Consultancy.

• Aaron Mullen as an HCD analyst. Mullen previously served as credit analyst at Fidelity State Bank and Trust.

• Alex Nasseri as an HCD analyst. Nasseri previously served as a business operational analyst at Zinnia.

• Cooper Smith as a collateral and safekeeping operations analyst I. Smith previously served as a member service representative at Envista Credit Union.

• Laura Stice as a business analysis and quality assurance analyst III. Stice previously served as IT business systems analyst at Balboa Capital.

• Blake Weibel as a business analysis and quality assurance analyst II. Weibel previously served as technical project manager/BSA at Zinnia.

Boards

Leslie Fleuranges

Matt Pivarnik

Sarah Sharp

The Topeka Community Foundation has elected three new board members for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1. They are Leslie Fleuranges, founder and CEO, Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel; Matt Pivarnik, CEO, Greater Topeka Partnership; and Sarah Sharp, assistant superintendent of early childhood and elementary education/support services. Elected to a second three-year term are Noel Etzel, CEO, Jetz Service Co. Inc.; Robert Kenagy, president and chief executive officer of Stormont Vail Health; Jennifer Sourk, general counsel, Midwest Health Inc.; and Shane Van Dalsem, professor, Washburn University. The officers of the board of directors include Jennifer Sourk, chair; Shane Van Dalsem, vice chair; Shelly Buhler, secretary; Pam Alexander, assistant secretary; Brian Lang, treasurer; and Tara Dimick, immediate past chair. Beginning its 41st year, the Topeka Community Foundation manages $100 million in assets and more than 400 funds created by individuals, families, businesses, civic and nonprofit organizations.

Recognition

Founded in 1984, Leadership Greater Topeka, a Greater Topeka Partnership program, identifies aspiring and established leadership from the community to participate in a competitive annual leadership training course. Class members attend a retreat and nine day-long sessions that begin in January and continue through May. During these classes, participants will increase their capacity to lead as they learn about challenges facing Topeka and Shawnee County and how they can work to influence important community issues. The class of 2024 was selected from more than 160 nominations: Alex Adame-Bipes, diversity, equity and inclusion professional, FHLBank Topeka; Nadia Arbelo, interim regional director, Kansas SBDC at Washburn; Joe Beasley, assistant vice president, trust officer, BOK Financial; LeAnn Brungardt, youth services supervisor, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library; Vidal Campos, sergeant, Topeka Police Department; Sheryl Dick, senior vice president of member services/chief retail officer, Azura Credit Union; Jackie Fox, project manager, HTK Architects; Zach Frank, dean at the School of Applied Studies at Washburn University; Janice Gilmer-Gentry, manager, CMS programs, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas; Makayla Girodat, Realtor, entrepreneur, Genesis Realtors LLC; Phelica Glass, clinical social worker; Rob Gregory, AVP, CISO, Security Benefit; Wrylie Guffey, animal curator and elephant manager, Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center; Caitlyn Halsey, founder/employment services director, Dialogue Coffee House; Jade Kerr, accounting director/controller, Capitol Federal Savings Bank; Payton Kolling, senior, Washburn Rural High School; Sarah Lucero, director of title services, USD 437; Jill Martin, vice president of Life Operations, Advisors Excel; Danielle Martin, TV host/producer, Advisors Excel; Stephanie Norwood, director, entrepreneurship and small business, GO Topeka; Michael Odupitan, CEO and founder, Omni Circle Group; Eric Patterson, marketing consultant, WIBW; Amy Pinger, senior community engagement manager, Harvesters — The Community Food Network; Cassie Richardson, senior vice president-marketing manager, CoreFirst Bank & Trust; Carmen Romero-Nichols, operations manager, ECI Services; Lucas Ryan, regulation and policy specialist, Kansas Department of Health & Environment; Paula Sanders, director magnet and clinical excellence, Stormont Vail Health; Damon Shore, continuous improvement engineer, MARS Wrigley; Troy Simoneau, director of operations, Kansas Gas Service; Jason Smith, director of volunteer engagement and events, Topeka Civic Theatre; Andrew Tague, associate attorney, Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer, LLP; Jason Tyron, deputy director of public works, city of Topeka; Steven Vickery, senior talent acquisition partner, MARS Wrigley; Shane Warta, director of strategic initiatives, Topeka Community Foundation; Cola White, finance manager, Cornerstone of Topeka; and Andrew Wright, delivery group leader, Bartlett & West.

