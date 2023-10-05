Business freezeout claims recognized by New Hampshire Business Court

Most New Hampshire corporations and LLCs are what courts call “closely held businesses,” meaning that, among other things, they have only a few owners and are owner-operated and managed. This type of management can be a good thing—owners who manage their business arguably have better oversight of their investment. But this type of management, often with multiple cooks in the kitchen, can lead to disputes and irreconcilable differences among the ownership team.

Where there is a disparity in ownership percentage, the path to resolving those differences may seem clear. Majority owners, possessing a controlling stake in the company, often believe that they can simply push the minority owner aside. Easy enough, right?

Well, not so easy in the Granite State. As one recent decision by a New Hampshire court demonstrates, New Hampshire law can afford minority owners of closely held corporations and LLCs some protection against being marginalized, even when the company’s governing contracts arguably attempted to eliminate such protections.

Courts in many states have concluded that the majority shareholder of a closely held corporation or LLC owes a fiduciary duty to minority owners to not “freeze” them out of the business.

“Freezeout” conduct encompasses many things, including withholding dividends, terminating a minority owner’s employment, paying the majority shareholder excessive salary, excluding minority owners from corporate decision making, or otherwise acting oppressively. As some courts have put it, a majority shareholder in a closely held corporation or LLC may not use his or her authority to subvert the reasonable expectations of the minority owners.

The rationale underlying a “freezeout” claim is straightforward. In closely held businesses, the minority shareholder lacks a market to sell his or her investment in the company and is thus vulnerable to the whims of the majority shareholder. The problem is pronounced where the expected return on the owners’ investment is continued employment and salary from the company. In such situations, firing a minority owner may be considered an effort to deprive that owner of the benefits of ownership.

Although the New Hampshire Supreme Court has never formally approved “freezeout” claims, multiple trial courts in the state have concluded that minority owners of closely held New Hampshire corporations or LLCs may bring such claims. The business court recently added to that chorus in August when it allowed a plaintiff’s “freeze out” claim to proceed in the case Komaridis v. D’Amelio. There, a majority owner of a limited liability company allegedly removed a minority owner as the company’s manager and cut off his access to the company’s records and financial and social media accounts.

Significantly, the Komaridis court recognized that a minority “freezeout” claim can exist even when parties have taken efforts to eliminate the protections that the minority may have against the majority. The parties in Komaridis, through their written operating agreement, waived any fiduciary duties the company’s owners owed to each other. Nonetheless, the Komaridis court concluded that the “freezeout” claim plaintiff alleged was still viable, because such a claim could arise from the duties that the majority shareholder owed other owners in his capacity as the business’s manager. Because those management-based duties had not been waived, the court concluded that plaintiff’s freezeout claim could proceed.

What conduct is considered an improper “freezeout” of a minority shareholder will depend on the specific facts of a case, including (among other things) the parties’ written agreements and their reasonable expectations for the business. Nonetheless, some lessons of the Komaridis case and other cases on this topic are relatively clear. Majority owners of a closely held New Hampshire corporation or LLC who find themselves in a business dispute with a minority owner must tread carefully in managing that owner’s involvement with the business, even where an operating agreement waives duties among owners. Similarly, a minority owner of a closely held New Hampshire corporation or LLC being marginalized or deprived the benefits of ownership, need not always accept that result as the natural consequence of his or her minority ownership stake.

In sum, owners of closely held New Hampshire corporations or LLCs who find themselves in such a situation would be wise to consult with legal counsel about their rights and obligations.

Ryan Lirette

Ryan Lirette is a Shareholder in the Litigation Department at Sheehan Phinney and is based out of the Portsmouth office.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Business freezeout claims recognized by New Hampshire Business Court