It's Your Business has Garry Cushinberry, Kirk Johnson, Jeffrey B. Kuzbel, Jaron Caffrey

CoreFirst Bank & Trust announced two retirements. Garry Cushinberry, senior vice president and community relations officer, retired Dec. 31. Cushinberry has more than 37 years of service with CoreFirst, spending time in lending and community development. In his role, Cushinberry was an ambassador of the bank brand and represented CoreFirst in a positive, professional manner. He spent countless hours attending community events, lending a hand whenever possible, providing input when needed and always offered a big smile and positive words to just about anyone. His knack of making everyone feel special and included was a skill not many can master. He was also part of the bank’s culture and engagement team. Cushinberry is on the board of Washburn University, Valeo Foundation, Junior Achievement and the Investment Advisory Committee of the Topeka Community Foundation. Kirk Johnson, first SVP and director of trust and investment services also retired on Dec. 31. Johnson has enjoyed a remarkable 42-year career in banking, with the past 30 at CoreFirst and the last 25 as director. Johnson’s legacy includes a talented and established staff, strong customer-centric service, prudent account administration and consistent investment practices and results that meet customer needs. Johnson has been instrumental in making the CoreFirst Trust and Investment departments some of the best resources in Northeast Kansas. Outside of work, Johnson has also been impactful in the community including Rotary, Red Cross, Boy Scouts, Meals on Wheels and countless other organizations.

Jeffrey B. Kuzbel

FHLBank Topeka announced that Jeffrey B. Kuzbel has been selected as its next president and CEO. Kuzbel has served as FHLBank’s chief financial officer since April 2021. The search for a new president began in June when Mark Yardley, FHLBank’s former president and CEO, announced his decision to retire in 2024 after 39 years of committed service. The FHLBank board of directors’ search process culminated in the selection of Kuzbel. Prior to his time at FHLBank, Kuzbel worked for Capital One in McLean, Virginia, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, Freddie Mac and the Office of Thrift Supervision. He transitioned to his new role at FHLBank on Jan. 1. “I have seen the important impact the FHLBank System makes throughout my career in the financial services industry,” said Kuzbel. “I look forward to leading the strong and engaged team at FHLBank Topeka to ensure we continue to serve as a reliable partner to our members.”

Jaron Caffrey

The Kansas Hospital Association announced the promotion of Jaron Caffrey to the director of workforce and health care policy. Caffrey started at KHA in 2021 as an intern in data analytics but found a niche addressing workforce challenges and transitioned into the program manager of Workforce Strategies in 2022. Since that time, he has taken on numerous projects and leadership activities to enhance the capacity and supply of health care professionals throughout Kansas. In Caffrey’s new role, he will continue to focus on KHA’s workforce activities, as well as other priority areas including health care finance and policy. He received his bachelor of arts in economics and political science from Washburn University and is pursuing his master's of health services administration at the University of Kansas Medical Center with plans to complete in May. He lives in Topeka.

The Kansas Health Institute is proud to announce the promotion of three staff members who have played important roles in furthering research and information surrounding health policy in Kansas. Cynthia Snyder, M.A., was promoted to senior analyst from analyst. She’ll continue to build on her research interest in health workforce, while furthering KHI’s focus on a wide range of health policy research topics, such as health coverage. “Cynthia has done outstanding work toward helping policymakers and others better understand the impact of workforce shortages as they relate to the health and well-being of residents,” said Kari Bruffett, KHI president and CEO. “She also has played an integral role in the facilitation of conversations on topics such as immunizations.” Additional promotions include Kaci Cink, M.P.H., and Emma Uridge, C.H.E.S. They were previously serving KHI as research assistants but are now analysts. “Kaci plays a critical role in our research operation, particularly for quantitative research,” said Wen-Chieh Lin, KHI research director. “She has established her technical expertise, expanded knowledge in data sources, developed analysis plans for projects, been involved in conceptualizing projects and become familiar with several topic areas.” Cink recently completed her master’s degree in public health. “Emma has a genuine enthusiasm for the goal and mission of KHI and a curious mind, which makes her open to take on new tasks and challenges,” said KHI strategy team leader Linda Sheppard. Uridge has an interest in studying Kansas’ aging population.

Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods, Shawnee County’s grassroots health and wellness coalition, announced its recent name change and rebranding efforts. LiveWell Shawnee County is the new coalition name. The change signifies more than a shift in nomenclature; it represents a collective commitment to improving health outcomes and health equity in Shawnee County. The rebrand reflects a desire to enhance the community’s overall health by embracing a holistic approach that encompasses physical, mental and social well-being. LiveWell Shawnee County strives for a community where every person has access to the services, education and infrastructure needed to live a healthier life. By promoting a comprehensive perspective on health, the coalition aims to address not only individual well-being but also the broader determinants that contribute to a thriving community. A broader coalition membership will not only amplify the impact of health initiatives but also ensure that diverse perspectives and needs are represented in the ongoing effort to create a healthier and more vibrant community.

