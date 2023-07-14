Business groups back county panhandling signs; chamber calls homelessness a 'crisis'

Leon County Commissioners approve multiple initiatives to fight homelessness. Eleven intersections will be decorated with new blue signs encouraging organizational donations.

Several business groups are standing behind Leon County's latest move to deter panhandling by installing signs that urge residents to "not give" and seek other ways to help.

Like other cities, Tallahassee's homelessness ballooned during and after the coronavirus pandemic. The increased presence spilled onto city streets and, for some, into and near businesses and caused a direct economic impact to businesses and unsettled patrons.

In May, the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce received more than 220 responses for its survey asking members about how unhoused residents impact their business.

The survey, spearheaded by the Chamber's Business Advocacy Group, found nearly 60% of respondents said the homeless situation in Tallahassee has risen and that owners have "experienced negative impacts to their business or business practices such as hours of business, trash and litter, safety protocols, fewer clients, etc."

Sue Dick moderates a panel during the Tallahassee Chamber conference on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton at Amelia Island.

Chamber President and CEO Sue Dick said the survey was prompted by member concerns, adding many business owners support nonprofits and groups providing direct services to the homeless community in various ways.

"I thought that was an important distinction because somebody said to me, 'Well, the businesses are just complaining.' It's like, no," Dick said. "They are bringing up a crisis that they're seeing that is affecting their business and safety."

Some of the survey findings include:

Nearly 40% of the respondents have taken specific measures to deter theft or damage due to homelessness.

More than 55% of the respondents indicated employees or customers have been concerned about their safety as a result of homeless individuals in the vicinity of the business.

More than 62% of the respondents indicated they have participated in support efforts to help the homeless population.

Nearly 40% of the respondents have called the police or crisis hotline due to homeless incidents in the past year.

Instead of giving money to a panhandler, the county's new signs feature a link directing residents to donate to the Big Bend Continuum of Care, which provides pathways for combating homelessness in Leon County and surrounding counties.

Faces of homelessness in Tallahassee: Meet 15 people living on the streets or in shelters

Critics say the initiative falls short of addressing the larger issues leading to homelessness and dehumanizes desperate people.

The county's new signage amassed both support and criticism from residents and community leaders, including County Commissioner David O'Keefe (who voted against the measure) and Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, who said the signs merely aim "to solve the problem of panhandlers making people feel uncomfortable."

Minority chamber, business advocacy group weighs in

Other groups representing the business community appear to support the new signs.

There appears to be a heightened presence of panhandlers in some areas of Tallahassee's south side, said Antonio Jefferson, president of the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce. He said, "it's an issue."

Jefferson said he's experienced it firsthand while patronizing his barber shop, adding panhandlers may come into businesses or approach customers as they're coming or going in.

"It's a problem," Jefferson said. "Whether they're homeless or not, that's the question ... It's just the general nature of these individual panhandlers out there. Asking for money is a disruption to those businesses that are located in those areas when that activity is frequent."

While the members of the Network of Entrepreneurs & Business Advocates haven't taken a formal stance on panhandling, Board Chairman Don May said the number of pedestrian-related fatalities over the last year are "alarming."

Don May, board chairman of the Network of Entrepreneurs & Business Advocates.

"Just like the typical resident, small business owners in Tallahassee want pedestrian traffic to be safe," May said. "You want to feel safe at an intersection. You don't have to worry about hitting somebody. There's avenues to help folks other than giving out money and intersections."

What business owners said on the Chamber survey

“It’s one of the toughest issues there is, but the impact on the viability of cities is immense.”

“This is a dire situation that has gotten worse over the years. We need a lot more resources and service providers to be able to serve the ever-growing population.”

“I have lived in big cities with serious issues; given TLH’s size and spirit, we should be able to do better than many other jurisdictions.”

“We need to stop trying to hide this problem and invest instead into tackling it head on with compassion and determination.”

“I realize that some are homeless by choice, but there is a large majority that are homeless due to job layoffs, mental health issues, and more. Our community and our country is lacking in providing affordable mental health services.”

“Homelessness is a symptom of a greater failure of the community to provide for its least vulnerable. Do not focus on it without addressing the raft of multiple issues that create poverty and deny opportunity to the vulnerable in our community.”

“Success in reducing homelessness in Tallahassee is dependent on a deep and meaningful collaboration of government, private, and nonprofit sectors.”

“We need a combined plan or direction for the business community and the members of the Chamber that we want to provide so many dollars/man hours of support for both sides a.) the organizations/nonprofits that support those that are homeless that want to improve their lives/circumstances. b.) As well as how we can support our officers and giving them the tools they need to handle the part of the homeless community that doesn’t want to improve and those whom negatively affect residences and businesses in our community.”

“Instead of doling out what we think they need, we need to ask THEM what they need. Accessing benefits and services is too complicated! We can’t punish and shame people into hope and self-respect. CareerSource and FarmShare are great examples of simply providing services to whoever asks.”

Source: Chamber's Homelessness Statement and Research Results, May 2023

Contact Reporter TaMaryn Waters at tlwaters@tallahassee.com and follow @TaMarynWaters on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'A crisis': Tallahassee business groups back county panhandling signs