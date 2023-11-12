It's Your Business includes Chad Moore, Stevens & Brand merger, and John R. Hamilton

Promotion

Chad Moore

CareSource announced the appointment of Chad Moore as president of the Kansas market. Moore will also serve alongside leaders of the CareSource HealthAlliance and compete in the procurement to serve KanCare members. "We're thrilled to welcome Chad Moore as president of CareSource Kansas,” said Scott Markovich, executive vice president of markets and products for CareSource. “His proven leadership in Kansas, deep health care insight and more than 17 years of experience working with Kansas providers position him perfectly to guide us into KanCare’s future. I'm confident his leadership in the CareSource HealthAlliance will set a national standard in health care.” Moore transitions to the role after serving as the vice president of network development at CareSource, building out its hospital and provider networks in growth markets and playing a pivotal role in developing innovative value-based arrangements to ensure accessible, high-quality networks for its members. Prior to CareSource, Moore was the vice president and chief network officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City. "I am honored to be a part of CareSource, a mission-centric company dedicated to transforming health care and improving the lives of individuals and families,” said Moore. “This commitment aligns perfectly with my own values, and I am eager to contribute to the impactful work we do for our members and communities." Moore also spent 10 years at Children’s Mercy Hospital & Clinics where he served as the senior director of payer relations and operations. Moore holds a juris doctorate and master of health administration from Saint Louis University, and earned his bachelor of arts from Truman State University. His diverse educational background and extensive industry experience uniquely position him to lead CareSource Kansas into a new era of member-centric, innovative health care solutions.

Merger

The law firms of Stevens & Brand, LLP and Newbery, Ungerer & Hickert, LLP announced their merger, creating an expanded Topeka office of Stevens & Brand, LLP. “The shared experience, strengths and values of the two firms are an excellent match and will only enhance our ability to offer superb legal services for our clients, especially in the areas of tax law, estate planning, asset protection and Medicaid law,” said Brad Finkeldei, managing partner of Stevens & Brand, LLP. Dave Newbery, founding partner of Newbery, Ungerer & Hickert, sees this merger as an opportunity to strengthen and broaden their legal services, especially in assisting clients with comprehensive strategies for managing and protecting assets. Since 1994, Newbery, Ungerer & Hickert has provided expertise in tax and estate planning, trust and estate administration, probate, business law, real estate law and mediation. Stevens & Brand offers a wide range of legal services with 30 attorneys across more than 40 areas of law and a history dating back to 1925, with offices in Topeka and Lawrence. Topeka's Stevens & Brand office is at 4848 S.W. 21st St., Suite 201.

Honors

John R. Hamilton

John R. Hamilton Law Firm was honored by Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer-reviewed research company in the legal profession, in the 14th edition of the United States Best Law Firms® rankings. The law firm represents property owners in eminent domain cases.

