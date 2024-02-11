It's Your Business includes new hires, promotion and Topeka Presbyterian Manor award

Hires

Craig Cook

Fidelity State Bank hired Craig Cook as a commercial banking officer. Cook has a strong background in financial analysis, credit risk and business development. He was a senior credit analyst/manager at Central Bank of Kansas City and previously worked as a Credit Analyst for Shamrock Trading Corporation. He also worked for the U.S. Air Force/Defense Health Agency as a contracting policy analyst working as an agency/organization program coordinator for five sectors of the U.S. government. His work has taken him to other countries, and he wanted to return to Kansas. Cook has a bachelor of science and administration degree from Rockhurst University/Helzberg School of Management, Kansas City, Missouri. He is a member of Young Professionals, volunteers for Boys and Girls Club, Kansas City Art Fund, Kansas City Fashion Council, Fashion Week, and he coaches soccer.

Connie J. Holthaus, CPA, joined the Topeka firm of Wendling Noe Nelson & Johnson LLC as a senior tax manager on Oct. 1. Holthaus was previously employed at the law firm of Newbery, Ungerer & Hickert, LLP, where she practiced in the areas of accounting and taxation for individuals, trusts and estates. Holthaus is a member of the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Northeast Chapter of Kansas Society of CPAs. She and her husband, James, live in Topeka.

Promotions

Abby J. Noll, CPA, has been promoted to manager with Topeka's Wendling Noe Nelson & Johnson LLC. Noll received a bachelor of arts degree from Southwestern College with a dual degree in accounting and business administration and has been with the firm since 2015. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Kansas Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Healthcare Financial Management Association. She and her husband, Scott, live in Auburn, with their daughter.

Recognition

Topeka Presbyterian Manor announced it is the recipient of the 2024 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight, a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in senior care and senior living. Qualifying for the award for health care means Topeka Presbyterian Manor qualified for the award for its health care center and assisted living. The award means the community has placed in the top 15% of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average. “These awards really come from our residents and their families,” said Christie Patrick, executive director. “It means so much to continue to have their faith and trust in our ability to carry out our mission to provide quality senior services guided by Christian values.” Throughout 2023, manor residents and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews, answering open-ended questions and rating Topeka Presbyterian Manor in multiple categories.

Boards

Ben Alford

Susan L. Mauch

Erin Rodriguez

Helen Swanson

The Topeka Public Schools Foundation announced new board members Ben Alford, Pega Systems; Susan L. Mauch, Goodell Stratton Edmonds & Palmer LLP; Erin Rodriguez, Capitol Federal and Helen Swanson, Kansas State Department of Education. Board officers announced include Janel Johnson, president; Megan Martin, vice president and event chair; Rodney Harmon, secretary; Luke Thompson, nominating chair; and Mark Carr, TPSF investment committee. Jonah Jones, CoreFirst, is the new community representative on the investment committee. Pamela Johnson Betts is the foundation's executive director.

The Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee confirmed on Jan. 25 the reappointment of Trustee Brad Stratton, of Overland Park, to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System Board of Trustees. Gov. Laura Kelly reappointed Stratton to the KPERS Board in July 2023 for a second four-year term. Chairperson James P. Zakoura, of Overland Park, appointed Stratton to serve as vice chairperson for Fiscal Year 2024. Stratton has been on the KPERS Board since 2019 with his appointment by Kelly. Trustee Emily Hill, of Lawrence, was confirmed after Kelly reappointed Hill in July 2023 for a second four-year term. Hill has been on the KPERS Board since 2019. Hill is the chief executive officer and founding partner at Bowersock Capital Partners, which provides comprehensive financial management to professionals, business owners and high net worth families.

