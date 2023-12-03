It's Your Business includes Jack Harvel, Carl Frazier, Mike Morton and Chris Parr

Hires

Jack Harvel is a Statehouse Reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal.

Jack Harvel will cover the Kansas Statehouse and politics for The Topeka Capital-Journal. He started his career in northeast Colorado covering politics, education, crime and all things news in Fort Morgan and Morgan County. Work would later take him to Bend, Oregon, where he again did general assignment reporting in one of the fastest growing regions of the country. He’s excited to get started on a fast-paced and challenging politics beat, which he hasn’t exclusively covered since his student internship covering the European Union. Jack wants to focus on the issues most important to Kansans and center their perspectives in his writing.

Appointments

Carl Frazier

The Alliance for a Healthy Kansas has announced the appointment of Carl Frazier to its board of directors. Frazier, who is the executive director of the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice, will serve alongside several other Kansans. Frazier also serves as the pastor of New and Love Community Church in Topeka, as well as a ministry consultant for social justice for American Baptist Churches of the Central Region. The Alliance for a Healthy Kansas is a nonprofit organization focused on improving the health, wellbeing and financial security of Kansans through increasing access to affordable health care, promoting health justice and dignity for all consumers, and reducing medical debt for consumers. "We are extremely grateful to have Carl Frazier on our board of directors," said April Holman, executive director of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas. "His commitment to social justice and advocating for all Kansans to have access to affordable health insurance — regardless of their race, how much money they make, or what part of Kansas they live in — is critical to our mission to expanding the state's Medicaid program, KanCare, and we look forward to his knowledge and experience as we establish our organization as its own organization."

Mike Morton, general manager of Bluestem Electric Cooperative in Wamego, was unanimously re-elected for a second term as president of Kansas Electric Power Cooperative Inc., a generation and transmission cooperative headquartered in Topeka. Chris Parr, CEO of FreeState Electric Cooperative Inc. in Topeka and McLouth, was elected to the executive committee. KEPCo was incorporated in 1975 as a nonprofit G&T with the responsibility to procure an adequate and reliable power and energy supply for its 16 distribution electric cooperative members at a reasonable cost. KEPCo’s members collectively serve more than 75,000 consumer-members in the eastern two-thirds of Kansas, which represents nearly 200,000 rural Kansans.

Story continues

Honors

Brewster Health Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Nursing Home for 2023-2024, receiving its “High Performing” rating in Short Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. Brewster Health Center is among the elite 19% of Skilled Nursing Facilities that earned a “High Performing” rating, the highest possible achievement. Also, receiving the honor of Best is Brewster’s Short Term Rehabilitation Center. In addition to the U.S. News & World Report distinction, the Brewster Health Center is a multiyear winner of the KDADS PEAK Award. This PEAK Award is a designation for Long term Care facilities which sustain person-centered care, recognize accomplishments in resident choice, staff empowerment, a home environment and creating a meaningful life. Founded by four Topeka Congregational churches, Brewster is a faith-based, mission-driven nonprofit organization.

Topeka-area hirings, promotions, retirements and other announcements can be emailed to iyb@cjonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: It's Your Business has Brewster, Alliance for a Healthy Kansas