It's Your Business includes Norma Avery, Hanna Kemble Mick and Edward Cross

Honors

Norma Avery

Norma Avery, of Topeka, was selected by AARP, the nonprofit organization for people 50 and older, to receive the 2023 AARP Kansas Andrus Award for Community Service, the association’s most prestigious and visible state volunteer award for community service. AARP Kansas selected Avery for her remarkable service, which has greatly benefited her community, reflected AARP’s vision and mission, and inspired other volunteers. Avery is the founder of the Topeka Juneteenth celebration that began in 2013 and continues to be involved with the annual event, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Avery is also a member of the AARP Kansas Diversity Council, serves on the board of Topeka’s Community Action, Inc., is a foster grandparent, is a member of the Greater Topeka Partnership, and is actively involved in her church, St. John AME. “This award acts as a symbol to the public that we can all work together for positive social change,” says Glenda DuBoise, AARP Kansas State Director. “AARP has long valued the spirit of volunteerism and the important contributions volunteers make to their communities, neighbors, and the programs they serve.” As the 2023 Andrus Award winner in Kansas, Avery was asked to choose a charity to receive a $2,500 donation from AARP in recognition of her honor. She selected the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration in Topeka.

Hanna Kemble Mick

Hanna Kemble Mick, a counselor at Indian Hills Elementary School, Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437, was recently announced as the 2023-2024 School Counselor of the Year by the Kansas School Counselors Association. Kemble Mick has been a school counselor for eight years — five years in her current role at Indian Hills Elementary School, two at Auburn Elementary and one year at New York Elementary in Lawrence. She also is the Auburn-Washburn dean of elementary school counselors and a counselor leader coordinator for the Kansas State Department of Education. “It is an honor that extends far beyond personal achievement,” Kemble Mick said. “I see it as a recognition of the collective dedication and hard work of all school counselors in the state of Kansas who tirelessly advocate for the well-being and success of our students. Representing the many dedicated counselors in Kansas fills me with pride. I am well aware of the vital role that school counselors play in shaping the lives of students, and to be chosen for this prestigious title is both inspiring and motivating. It reaffirms the importance of the work we do, not only within our individual schools but also in the broader context of the state’s education system.” Kemble Mick received a bachelor’s degree in advertising and a master’s in school counseling from Kansas State University.

Edward Cross

Edward Cross, president of the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association, was chosen as a 2023 Top Lobbyist by the National Institute of Lobbying & Ethics. NILE's Top Lobbyist recognition is for federal lobbyists nominated by their colleagues, Congressional staff or clients for their outstanding work in 2023. Cross was selected from more than 500 nominations. According to NILE, the selection process was rigorous and competitive, and each nominee was blindly evaluated to ensure this honor was 100% merit-based, per the following criteria: significant legislative success in 2023, innovative in their field or policy area during 2023, held in high regard by their clients and peers, and give back to their community through charity or pro bono work. “It is my honor to serve the oil and gas industry as an energy policy lobbyist for over 20 years. The oil and gas industry enhances life experiences and improves the quality of life for people around the world,” said Cross. “Lobbyists understand that the advocacy they practice is part of the democratic system. We act as the voice of others. Lobbying helps find real solutions.”

