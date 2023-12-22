It's Your Business: Indiana tops adjacent states in population growth but it's not much

Instead of telling kids to “use your words” we also can tell them to “use your numbers.” Everybody does it. Kids count how many presents they got for their birthday or how many cookies they can have before dinner. Adults do it, perhaps asking Uncle Joe to slow down since he’s already had six egg nogs. It is second nature. And this time of year, as we head into the holidays, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates how many people live in the U.S. and in each of the 50 states — kind of an early Christmas gift.

Our first question at the Indiana Business Research Center, when we got the numbers: Did Indiana grow its population over the past year? It serves as a fundamental measure of our resilience, especially as we move further away from the pandemic. It can tell us about our status in the U.S. And it gives us insight into how much new consumption of goods and services (and taxes) we can expect. So, how much did our population grow this year?

Indiana added nearly 30,000 people in 2023. We are now getting ever closer to 7 million people, having clocked in at 6.86 million this year. Our growth this year was well above the increase of just 18,476 new residents seen in 2022. This is solid growth. It is also close to our average growth of 30,200 people between 2010 and 2020. If we keep this up through the end of this decade, by the time we’re counted in the 2030 Census we might just reach that 7 million people mark — but it’s going to be close.

Indiana’s population growth in 2023 was fueled by a third consecutive year of strong net in-migration to the state. The estimated net inflow of nearly 22,470 residents to Indiana in 2023 is the strongest tally so far in this decade and is roughly two-and-a-half times larger than the state’s estimated average annual net in-migration of 9,100 residents between 2010 and 2020.

Indiana had a positive natural population increase of 7,508. This is the difference between the number of births and deaths. It is a good resilience measure that many states are watching closely, since the number of births has been falling. For Indiana, this is a significant improvement over our pandemic-era levels of natural increase. But it remains well below our average of roughly 21,000 more births than deaths we experienced each year between 2010 and 2020. For decades, states have experienced large numbers of births, significantly outpacing the number of deaths. That is no longer true for most states, including Indiana.

Indiana’s 0.4% rate of population growth in 2023 ranked us as the 22nd fastest among the 50 states. We outpaced neighboring Kentucky (0.3%), Ohio (0.2%), Michigan (0.0%) and Illinois (-0.3%) — but not by much. Growing populations have been something we assume. But as immigration has slowed along with domestic migration in the Midwest, coupled with a declining number of births and increasing numbers of deaths, Indiana may be doing a bit better than its neighbors, but we are all looking at what could be growth stagnation. And that will put a strain on the size of our labor force and the lack of robust household formation in the years to come. So, I end this year with a question: Indiana, my Indiana, how can we grow our population?

Carol Rogers is co-director and chief information officer of the Indiana Business Research Center in the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana's population growth for 2023 is good but could be better