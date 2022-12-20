U.S. markets closed

Business information market 2023-2027. A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --According to Technavio, the global business information market size is estimated to grow by USD 80.42 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 43%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Information Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Information Market 2023-2027

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Business information market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global business information market as a part of the global data processing and outsourced services market, which covers companies offering IT consulting and system integration services, application services, electronic data processing services, business process outsourcing services, infrastructure services, and Internet services.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global Business Information Market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Business information market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Business Information Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type, end-user (BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others), application (B2B and B2C), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • By end-user, the market growth will be significant in the BFSI segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased use of business information solutions in various applications such as credit risk reports, credit scores of individuals, compliance solutions, collaboration, audit management, corporate performance management, and firm management.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global business information market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global business information market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The early development and maturity of various sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail, automotive, information technology, telecommunications, and others are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the growing need for the understanding of customer preferences, the latest trends, and changing demographics is fueling the growth of the business intelligence market in North America.

Download a Sample Report

Business information market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the need for enterprise business strategies to meet changing customer preferences.

  • Businesses across industries are continuously learning changing customer behaviors, preferences, and demographics to devise their business and promotional strategies accordingly.

  • They are leveraging business intelligence solutions to their target audience, understand current trends, and develop marketing strategies to sustain and boost their market shares.

  • The data obtained will also help companies to modify their products, services, and marketing and promotional activities to reach customers tactfully.

  • Thus, the rising need for adapting to changing customer preferences among enterprises will drive the growth of the global business intelligence market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

  • The provision of customer-centric solutions is identified as the key trend in the market.

  • Customers continuously seek products and services that offer a better return on investment. Hence, businesses are exploring opportunities to increase their brand value by offering products and services that meet evolving customers' needs.

  • To cater to this growing demand, vendors are developing the development of customer-centric solutions that have a direct effect on their customer's business goals, such as cost reduction, productivity improvement, and revenue growth.

  • This is helping vendors in expanding their portfolio of offerings that include both conventional and data-centric solutions.

  • This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global business intelligence market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The threat of data misappropriation and theft is one of the major challenges hindering market growth.

  • Many enterprises use business information solutions over the cloud, which increases the risk of critical data being accessed by unauthorized entities. This could lead to the loss or theft of data if the connection is not secure.

  • Such incidents can impact the reputation of business information providers and lead to a decline in their revenues. This, in turn, will reduce the growth of the market in focus.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this business information market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the business information market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the business information market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the business information market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of business information market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The ERP system integration and consulting market are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,707.21 million. The increasing demand for cloud-based systems is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as implementation challenges may impede the market growth.

  • The IoT analytics market size is expected to increase by USD 49.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.48%. The need to improve business efficiency is notably driving the IoT analytics market growth, although factors such as sluggish connectivity for IoT devices may impede the market growth.

Business Information Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

167

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.2%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 80.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.21

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Bloomberg L.P, Capita Plc, CQG, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Equifax Inc., Experian Plc, FactSet Research Systems Inc., Informa Plc, Moodys Corp., Morningstar Inc., News Corp., Refinitiv, S and P Global Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., Wolters Kluwer NV, Dun and Bradstreet Holdings Inc., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., KPMG International Cooperative, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and RELX Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global business information market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Healthcare and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 B2B - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 B2C - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Bloomberg L.P

  • 12.4 Capita Plc

  • 12.5 CQG

  • 12.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • 12.7 Dun and Bradstreet Holdings Inc.

  • 12.8 Equifax Inc.

  • 12.9 Ernst and Young Global Ltd.

  • 12.10 Experian Plc

  • 12.11 FactSet Research Systems Inc.

  • 12.12 Informa Plc

  • 12.13 KPMG International Cooperative

  • 12.14 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

  • 12.15 RELX Plc

  • 12.16 Thomson Reuters Corp.

  • 12.17 Wolters Kluwer NV

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

Global Business Information Market 2023-2027
