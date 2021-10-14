Business Information Market to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2021 to 2025| Bloomberg LP and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. among key vendors|Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The business information market is expected to grow by USD 43.60 bn from 2021 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.35%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Business Information Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The business information market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Business Information Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

To help businesses improve their market position, the business information market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bloomberg LP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Equifax Inc., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Experian Plc, KPMG International Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV.

Factors such as adapting enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences and business information serving as a risk management and reduction tool will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the threat of data misappropriation and theft will hamper the market growth.

Business Information Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist business information market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the business information market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the business information market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of business information market vendors

Business Information Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 43.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bloomberg LP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Equifax Inc., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Experian Plc, KPMG International Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

