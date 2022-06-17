U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,658.82
    -7.95 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,802.70
    -124.37 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,701.99
    +55.89 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.83
    +14.99 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.71
    -4.88 (-4.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.32 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0465
    -0.0091 (-0.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    -0.0150 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0157 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1510
    +2.9110 (+2.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,515.92
    -514.32 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.38
    +6.44 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.93
    +13.95 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

Business Information Market: North America to Occupy 41% Market Share | BFSI Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The business information market size is expected to grow by USD 43.6 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.35% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for business information market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Adapting enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences will facilitate the business information market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Business Information Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Business Information Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more highlights on the region - Request a Sample Report

Business Information Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the business information market by End User (BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The business information market share growth in the BFSI segment will be significant for revenue generation. In the BFSI sector, the information provided to businesses is of various types such as credit risk reports, credit scores of individuals, compliance solutions, collaboration, audit management, corporate performance management and firm management, historical market reports, and forecast reports of specific industries for trading purposes. Business information providers help organizations in lending responsibly and protecting themselves as well as their customers from this risk.

Business Information Market: Drivers 

  • Adapting enterprise business strategies to changing customer preferences is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global business information market. Companies across industries are operating under a dynamic business environment and need to be aware of changing customer behaviors, preferences, and demographics. This helps enterprises to stay competitive, fast-track their product development processes, and ensure a continuous flow of revenue from those products and services. Hence, it is imperative that companies identify their customers' requirements, purchasing behavior, and lifestyles to devise their business and promotional strategies accordingly.

  • Business information service providers aid an organization with proper analysis of their target audience's behavior, triggers, the current trend of marketing, and insights into how the organization can modify its product, service, marketing, and promotional tools to reach its consumers tactfully. They also analyze the competitor's products, branding, and marketing strategies to present the client with appropriate strategies to sustain and boost their market share and company revenue. Such factors will increase the demand for the market in focus during the forecast period.

For information on market trends & challenges -Grab a Sample Report

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Business Information Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend taking place in the market space?|

  • Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

  • What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Business Information Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Business Information Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The internet of things market has the potential to grow by USD 695.38 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.77%. Download a sample now!

  • The IT Services market share is expected to increase by USD 478.39 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%. Download a sample now!

Business Information Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 43.6 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.07

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bloomberg LP, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Equifax Inc., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., Experian Plc, KPMG International Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, RELX Plc, Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Healthcare and life sciences - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bloomberg LP

  • 10.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • 10.5 Equifax Inc.

  • 10.6 Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

  • 10.7 Experian Plc

  • 10.8 KPMG International Ltd.

  • 10.9 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

  • 10.10 RELX Plc

  • 10.11 Thomson Reuters Corp.

  • 10.12 Wolters Kluwer NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-information-market-north-america-to-occupy-41-market-share--bfsi-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301568842.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • Ethereum maximalist Mark Cuban says the crypto crash reminds him of Warren Buffett’s advice: ‘When the tide goes out, you get to see who is swimming naked’

    According to billionaire investor Mark Cuban, companies sustained by “cheap money” without “valid business prospects” will disappear during this crypto market downturn. The real game-changing innovation will show through, he says.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI three-year decrease in earnings delivers investors with a 4.4% loss

    For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its...

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    There are plenty of stocks out there that are $10 or less or have a low price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). A lot of low-priced stocks deserve to be where they are, and many stocks with low P/Es are downtrodden because their futures aren't that bright. The best bargains are the ones that will be good stocks to have and hold for the long term, yet are priced to sell right now.

  • Oil prices poised to break a string of weekly gains as demand worries linger

    Oil prices are headed for a weekly loss as central bank tightening this week has fueled worries over global demand.

  • Leuthold Worst Case Has S&P 500 Overshooting Its Historic Floor

    (Bloomberg) -- Downward spiraling stocks are showing no signs of finding a floor. Brace yourself, because at least one forecasting framework says the bottom may still be a ways away.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empi

  • Revlon Stock Soars on Report of Potential Acquisition Out of Bankruptcy

    The Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries is considering buying out Revlon, business channel ET Now reported.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • Both Ford and GM Halted Their Dividends During the Pandemic. Why Only One Has Brought It Back.

    Ford reinstated its dividend last fall after suspending it more than two years ago when the pandemic first struck. GM hasn’t restore its payout.

  • AMC shareholders reject executive compensation plan

    The world's largest theater chain certainly has felt support from shareholders since the pandemic started, but they rejected an executive compensation plan at the company's annual meeting. This included a $19 million package for Chairman and CEO Adam Aron.

  • Wall Street is officially in a bear market: What strategists say investors should do

    History suggests stocks may have further to fall even with the S&P 500 having entered a bear market.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • 8 Interesting Stocks in Seth Klarman’s 2022 Portfolio

    In this article, we discuss the 8 interesting stocks in Seth Klarman’s 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Seth Klarman’s investment strategy and hedge fund performance, go directly to 3 Interesting Stocks in Seth Klarman’s 2022 Portfolio. Value investor Seth Klarman is one of the most successful money-managers on Wall […]

  • A Crypto Bankruptcy Could Be Investors’ Nightmare

    The cryptocurrency market’s latest swoon has raised the specter of bankruptcy restructuring. In such a case, crypto investors would be navigating uncharted territory.

  • China Accepts Ant’s Financial Holding Bid, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank has agreed to accept Ant Group Co.’s application to set up a financial holding company, Reuters reported, clearing a path for the fintech giant to potentially revive its listing plans following a lengthy regulatory overhaul.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.