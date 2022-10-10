U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,647.25
    -6.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,333.00
    -20.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,071.00
    -30.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.50
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.93
    -0.71 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.60
    -24.70 (-1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    -0.42 (-2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9703
    -0.0040 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.96
    +2.44 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1065
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5220
    +0.1920 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,340.79
    -141.67 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.26
    -13.77 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,973.24
    -17.85 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Business information Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand and Sales Forecast

Fortune Business Insights
·3 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Business Information Market are Bloomberg Finance L.P, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLP, Equifax, Inc., Ernst & Young Global Limited, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., KPMG International Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited, RELX Group plc, Wolters Kluwer N.V., Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc., Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global business information market size is projected to experience dynamic growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing demand for risk mitigation tools, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Business Information Market, 2021-2028”.

Business information is one of the vital parts of business strategies that help to enhance organizations' bottom-line and top-line performance. Business information tools provide detailed and accurate information about all the funding, business operation, and financial activities. Hence, there is a rising demand for risk mitigation tools from several industries, which is expected to propel the growth of this market.

Industry Development:

June 2020: Equifax Inc announced the launch of a ‘COVID + Credit Resource Centre’ to help customers, to provide valuable insights for managing finances, and mitigate the negative impact on their credit during the COVID-19 pandemic time.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/business-information-market-104831


There have been considerable developments in the information and technology industry in the recent years due to the advent of mobile-based information and internet services. Hence, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is a high demand for business information from all the major industries worldwide. This has led to a positive impact on the growth of the business information market across several regions. Thus, the COVID-19 acts as a driving factor for the growth of this market.

Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Adoption of Information-Driven Business Strategies to Fuel the Market

There has been an increasing adoption of information-driven business strategies by the major industries in order to expand their businesses on a large scale. This is an important factor driving the growth of this market in several regions.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others. By application, the market is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, real estate, materials, energy, financials, industrials, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/business-information-market-104831


Segmentation

By Application

  • Financials

  • Industrials

  • Energy

  • Consumer Discretionary

  • Materials

  • Information Technology

  • Health Care

  • Real Estate

  • Telecommunication Services

  • Others

By End User

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare & life sciences

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • South America

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Asia Pacific


Highlights

The report contains a rigorous study of all factors and trends driving and shaping the size, share, and revenue of the market. Further, the report supplies a microscopic examination of the hindrances obstructing the growth of the market, as well as provides a careful analysis of the market segments. Additionally, a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and regional prospects of the market are also incorporated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic Alliances between Key Players to Feed Competition

The leading companies in the business information market are focusing on strategic partnerships in order to increase their knowledge about business information. This has resulted in the increasing competition among key companies which will help them to expand their business horizons and widen their market presence.

List of Key Players Covered in the Business Information Market Report:

  • Bloomberg Finance L.P

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLP

  • Equifax Inc.

  • Ernst & Young Global Limited

  • Experian Information Solutions Inc.

  • KPMG International Limited

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers Private Limited

  • RELX Group plc

  • Wolters Kluwer N.V.

  • Thomson Reuters Holdings Inc.

  • Dow Jones


Pre Book – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104831


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down 78% to 80% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    In case you haven't noticed, it's been a rough year for Wall Street and everyday investors. Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, they've all fallen by 22% to 34%, which firmly places them in a bear market. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are a perfect example.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastThe Ark Investment Management LLC founder and chief

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Exxon Mobil Is Overheated After Slew of Positive Developments

    Oil prices can be pretty unpredictable, impacting energy stocks

  • Bullish XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) investors are yet to receive a pay off on their CN¥30m bet

    The recent 17% drop in XPeng Inc.'s ( NYSE:XPEV ) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased CN¥30m worth of...

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 8 More Stocks Could See a Bounce Soon. Here’s Why.

    Tax-loss harvesting has risen in popularity. BofA says the strategy could give a boost to underperforming stocks from November to January.

  • 3 reasons why your money is at risk for the rest of October: Morning Brief

    It probably won't be smooth sailing for stocks the rest of October. More on that and what else to watch in markets Monday, October 10, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The company is reaping benefits from investments in 5G technology, but that's not necessarily enough to make AT&T stock a buy.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Tumble After U.S. Announces New Chip Restrictions

    The Biden administration is trying to slow China's technological advances on concern they could be used for military purposes.

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In October

    Each month I buy several dividend stocks to help build my passive income stream toward my goal of having it eventually offset my expenses. This October, I plan to add to my positions in Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) as more cash flows into my portfolio.

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • Why I'm Doubling Down On Intel's Dividend

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been under tremendous pressure this year. Shares of the semiconductor company have tumbled about 50%. While Intel is facing its share of headwinds, I believe better days lie ahead for the tech giant and its big-time dividend.

  • Elon Musk's Private Messages with Billionaire Pals

    In Musk v. Twitter, a part of the business life of the richest man in the world is revealed. Private messages exchanged with his inner circle immerse us into his process when he conceives an idea. The messages were released by the Delaware Chancery Court as part of the proceedings between the two parties.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

    High-yield dividend stocks can be powerful wealth-building tools. Three stocks that fit this definition today are Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT). Over the past decade, only a few oil and natural gas companies have beaten the S&P 500 on a total return basis.