Business Intelligence (BI) Market: Amazon Web Services Introduces QuickSight Q Feature to Help Users Get Answers to Their Questions Quickly

Top Players in BI Market Are Microsoft Corporation, Tableau Software, LLC, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, Sisense Inc., Board International S.A, Logi Analytics, Inc., Teradata Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Informatica LLC, Domo, Inc, Hitachi Vantara LLC, TARGIT, Yellowfin International Pty Ltd, Arcadia Data Inc

Pune, India, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide business intelligence market size is required to arrive at USD 39.35 billion by 2027, showing a CAGR of 8.5% during the figure time frame. The quickly developing computerized capabilities in new plans of action can astoundingly affect the worldwide market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Business Intelligence Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premise) By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Supply Chain Analytic Applications, CRM Analytic Applications, Financial Performance, and Strategy Management, Production Planning Analytic Operations, and Others), By End-User (IT and Telecommunications, Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2027.” The market size stood at USD 20.60 billion in 2021.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/business-intelligence-bi-market-103742





The entire world is doing combating with the novel Covid, leaving various ventures distressed. The specialists of a few nations have started lockdown to forestall the spread of this lethal infection. Such plans have caused unsettling influences in the creation and inventory network. In any case, with time and goal, we will actually want to battle this harsh time and return to ordinariness. Our very much updated reports will assist organizations with accepting inside and out data about the current situation of each market so you can embrace the important procedures likewise.

Story continues

The report on the business intelligence market highlights:

All-inclusive analysis of the market

Dynamic insights into the segments

Extensive data about dominant regions

Key information about prominent players

Latest developments

Market drivers and restraints

COVID-19 impact on the market

Market Driver :

The advent of Cloud Computing and Big Data to Boost Market Growth

The expanding appropriation of cloud computing and huge information investigation attributable to its boss innovative capacities will cultivate the solid development of the market. For example, distributed computing is viewed as an ideal stage to give business insight into applications as it fills in as a store for organized and unstructured information. Similarly, enormous information innovation empowers BI to investigate a lot of information to convey noteworthy experiences into organizations and create openings. The expanding need for business knowledge answers for break down gigantic lumps of information for web-based media channels will empower quick development of the market during the gauge time frame. Along these lines, the expanding online media stages combined with internet business prominence will outstandingly affect the market in the approaching years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/business-intelligence-bi-market-103742





The emergence of Advanced Visualization Dashboards to Incite Business Amid Coronavirus

The market players are focused on advanced visualization dashboards to help users to get the real-time status of the Coronavirus. For instance, Dundas Data Visualization, Inc. developed real-time dashboards from Dundas BI. The COVID-19 dashboard helps the users to explore the real-time data by geography and stay updated. Similarly, Microsoft’s Power BI in working with USAFacts organization to empower the users to visualize and interact with the COVID-19 dataset. Thus, data visualization dashboards are expected to uplift the market during the coronavirus pandemic.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit:

Regional Analysis :

Business Expansion Plans to Support Market in the Asia Pacific

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global market during the forecast period due to the lucrative business expansion projects in the countries such as India, China, Singapore, Japan, and others. The presence of major players will further aid the expansion of the market in the region. For instance, in February 2021 – Sisense expanded its presence across Australia to support the growing demand for business intelligence and analytics. The company also announced a funding of USD 100 million with approximately more than USD 1 billion valuations to power its growth. The Middle East and Africa is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the rising unemployment & inflation. The surging financial sector is expected to augment the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa.





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/business-intelligence-bi-market-103742





Key Development :

October 2021: M3, Inc. announced the launch of a business intelligence platform namely ‘Insight’. A platform is an integrated tool featuring mobile compatibility, ad hoc reporting, robust analytics, and powerful user-driven dashboards.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Business Intelligence Market:

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce) (Washington, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

QlikTech International AB (Pennsylvania, United States)

Sisense Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Board International S.A. (Chiasso, Switzerland)

Logi Analytics, Inc. (Virginia, United States)

Teradata Corporation (California, United States)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Virginia, United States)

Informatica LLC (California, United States)

Domo, Inc. (Utah, United States)

Hitachi Vantara LLC (Pentaho), (Tokyo, Japan)

TARGIT (Denmark)

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd(Melbourne, Australia)

Arcadia Data Inc. (London, United Kingdom)

Infor (Birst) (New York, United States)

BITAM (Atlanta, Georgia)

1010data, Inc. (New York, United States)

Dundas Data Visualization, Inc. (Canada)





Quick Buy –: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103742





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter’s Five Force Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Global Business Intelligence Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2021

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Business Intelligence Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2028 By Component (Value) Solution Analytical Applications Corporate Performance Management(CPM) Suites BI Platform Services By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-premise By Enterprise Size (Value) Small and mid-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises By Application (Value) Supply chain analytic applications CRM analytic operations Financial performance and strategy management Production planning analytic operations Others (workforce analytic operations, services operations) By End-use Industry (Value) BFSI IT and Telecommunication Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing Healthcare Others By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



Continued....!





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/business-intelligence-bi-market-103742





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Smart Parcel Locker Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Modular Parcel Locker, Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food, Postal Lockers, and Laundry Lockers), By Deployment (Indoor and Outdoor), By Application (Commercial Buildings, Condos and Apartments, Retail BOPIS, Universities & Colleges, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Customer Experience Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By Touchpoint (Call Center, Website, Mobile Applications, Email, Social Media, and Others), By End-User (BFSI, Rental and Consumer Goods, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, Government), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Cloud-Based Contact Center Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By Organization Size (Large Organizations, Small and Medium-Sized Organizations), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, ITES, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Consumer Goods and Retail, Travel and Hospitality) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Anti-Plagiarism for the Education Sector Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Text Mining, and Integrated Customization Service), By Application (Students, and Teachers), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Encryption Software Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Application (Disk Encryption, Database Encryption, Cloud Encryption), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), By Industry Vertical (IT and Telecommunications, Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-business-intelligence-market-10346



