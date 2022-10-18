Business Intelligence Market Size to Grow by USD 10.38 Bn, Growing Demand for Dashboards to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Intelligence Market by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, ICT, Government, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing demand for dashboards is driving the business intelligence market growth. Dashboards help in visualizing data, which improves business decision-making. Cloud-based data visualization tools provide businesses with a scalable and affordable approach for analyzing data. Data visualization helps companies identify business drivers and key performance indicators (KPIs) through BI solutions. It eliminates unnecessary data and helps in finding patterns, trends, insights, and strategies. Thus, the high demand for dashboards is expected to fuel market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Rising concerns regarding data privacy are challenging the business intelligence market growth. Any error can result in security gaps that can be misused by hackers. This can lead to loss of brand loyalty, expensive lawsuits, and insurance claims. In addition, technical issues, bugs, and interoperability failures can result in system downtime, which can be harmful to the brand value of businesses. Hence, data security and privacy concerns will challenge the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the on-premises segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The on-premises deployment approach provides better security for sensitive data. In this approach, data is stored on dedicated servers and can only be accessed through dedicated client servers. Moreover, these solutions are used by large healthcare companies that handle sensitive patient data, as they offer a high level of data security with physical access restrictions and security. Such factors will fuel the growth of the on-premises segment during the forecast period. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global business intelligence market during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the business intelligence market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Alteryx Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Idera Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Panorama Software Inc.

QlikTech international AB

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

ScienceSoft USA Corp.

Sisense Inc.

TARGIT AS

Teradata Corp.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Business Intelligence Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.71 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Idera Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Panorama Software Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Sisense Inc., TARGIT AS, Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 ICT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Alphabet Inc.

11.4 Alteryx Inc.

11.5 Amazon.com Inc.

11.6 Hitachi Ltd.

11.7 International Business Machines Corp.

11.8 Microsoft Corp.

11.9 Oracle Corp.

11.10 TARGIT AS

11.11 Teradata Corp.

11.12 TIBCO Software Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

