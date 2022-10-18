U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,740.25
    +51.00 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,565.00
    +335.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,296.75
    +186.50 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.20
    +24.20 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.36
    -0.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.40
    -5.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.06 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9841
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.13
    -0.89 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0083 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0890
    +0.1330 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,548.04
    +165.12 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.84
    +8.38 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,974.46
    +54.22 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Business Intelligence Market Size to Grow by USD 10.38 Bn, Growing Demand for Dashboards to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Intelligence Market by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, ICT, Government, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Intelligence Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Intelligence Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the business intelligence market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.38 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The growing demand for dashboards is driving the business intelligence market growth. Dashboards help in visualizing data, which improves business decision-making. Cloud-based data visualization tools provide businesses with a scalable and affordable approach for analyzing data. Data visualization helps companies identify business drivers and key performance indicators (KPIs) through BI solutions. It eliminates unnecessary data and helps in finding patterns, trends, insights, and strategies. Thus, the high demand for dashboards is expected to fuel market during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: Rising concerns regarding data privacy are challenging the business intelligence market growth. Any error can result in security gaps that can be misused by hackers. This can lead to loss of brand loyalty, expensive lawsuits, and insurance claims. In addition, technical issues, bugs, and interoperability failures can result in system downtime, which can be harmful to the brand value of businesses. Hence, data security and privacy concerns will challenge the market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the on-premises segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The on-premises deployment approach provides better security for sensitive data. In this approach, data is stored on dedicated servers and can only be accessed through dedicated client servers. Moreover, these solutions are used by large healthcare companies that handle sensitive patient data, as they offer a high level of data security with physical access restrictions and security. Such factors will fuel the growth of the on-premises segment during the forecast period. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global business intelligence market during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the business intelligence market in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Alteryx Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • Idera Inc.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • MicroStrategy Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc.

  • Panorama Software Inc.

  • QlikTech international AB

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • ScienceSoft USA Corp.

  • Sisense Inc.

  • TARGIT AS

  • Teradata Corp.

  • TIBCO Software Inc.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Business Productivity Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Automatic updating and enhancing coherency in business operations is one of the key trends contributing to market growth. Updating and building project schedules is a tedious job. To increase the productivity of a project, intelligent project portfolio management scheduling tools are integrated into the business operating system.

Business Accounting Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The emergence of business accounting mobile applications is one of the key market trends. Business accounting mobile applications are transforming the way businesses operate. The applications help customers handle daily accounting tasks.

Business Intelligence Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.71

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Idera Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., Panorama Software Inc., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Sisense Inc., TARGIT AS, Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 ICT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 11.4 Alteryx Inc.

  • 11.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 11.6 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 11.7 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 11.8 Microsoft Corp.

  • 11.9 Oracle Corp.

  • 11.10 TARGIT AS

  • 11.11 Teradata Corp.

  • 11.12 TIBCO Software Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Business Intelligence Market 2022-2026
Global Business Intelligence Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-intelligence-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-10-38-bn-growing-demand-for-dashboards-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301651044.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Count

  • Ontario airport program lets non-flyers past security, wait at gate

    Remember the days you could welcome or drop off loved ones right at the gate? A new visitor pass program at Ontario's airport is letting people do just that.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • Johnson & Johnson May Soon Need First Aid

    Johnson & Johnson is expected to report their latest earnings on Tuesday before the market opens. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in early September and another equal low in October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator made a low in September and a much higher low in October for another bullish divergence.

  • Russia Wipes Out Exxon’s Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

    Exxon Mobil says it has left the country after Moscow transferred the energy company’s holding to a Russian entity.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding

    Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’

    Walmart's Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • If Europe and the U.S. want to win the war in Ukraine, they must enlist their economies in the fight

    The war cannot be won with a peacetime economy. Markets simply move too slowly for the kind of major structural changes that are required.

  • American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

    At least 43 senior executives working with 16 listed Chinese semiconductor companies hold roles from chief executive officer to vice president.

  • Iron Giant Vale Beats Output Estimate in New Blow to Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, the world’s No. 2 iron ore producer, churned out more of the steelmaking ingredient than expected last quarter to add further pressure to prices that have been battered by recession fears.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hit

  • Microsoft cuts about 1,000 jobs - Axios

    The layoffs affected less than 1% of Microsoft's total workforce of around 221,000 as of June 30. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on the Axios report. Several technology companies, including Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc and Snap Inc have cut jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, rising inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.