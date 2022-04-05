Business Introduction to Global Medical Tourism, 2022 Report by a Long-time Medical Tourism Expert
2020 and 2021 have been dramatic times for medical tourism so it is vital for those wishing to stay or enter the market to understand the background.
Medical Tourism Global Business is a business introduction to global medical tourism
This report will help you to understand medical tourism.
Who the reports are for
Professionals working in global healthcare markets
Hospital and clinic groups operating internationally
International patient departments
Travel and medical travel agents
Banks and other financial institutions
Investors and private equity
International insurers
National and local government policy-makers
Travel and tourism organisations
Lawyers
Policy advisors
Think tanks
Management consultants
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
Introduction
Companion reports
History of medical tourism
Wellness and medical tourism
UNWTO definitions
INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM FIGURES
Global figures on medical tourism
International patients
Why migration alters figures
Global medical tourism figures by country
Global medical tourism figures illusions
Top 10 global medical tourism destinations
Top 10 outbound medical tourism sources
Global medical tourism potential
UNWTO/ETC health tourism report
European Parliament report on health tourism
Medical tourism revenue
Medical tourism revenue top 10 destinations
INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL TOURISM MARKET
International medical tourism
Regional medical tourism
Domestic medical tourism
Distribution
Agents
Agency regulation
Agency requirements of hospitals
Airlines
Apps
Direct chat
Hotels and medical tourism
International medical accreditation
Legal and ethical issues
Medical negligence
Medical price comparisons sites
Mobile technology
Price comparisons
Price regulation
Smart phones
Social media
Travel agencies and tour operators
Videos
Why people become medical tourists
MEDICAL TOURISM CUSTOMERS
Defining medical tourists
Customer demand
Carers
Cultural sensitivity
Diaspora
LBGTX
Luxury travel
Muslims
Older patients
Safety
Security and terrorism
Taking time to be a tourist
VIP patients
Waiting times
MEDICAL TOURISM PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
Addiction treatment
Birth tourism
Cancer
Cosmetic surgery
Dental implants
Dental tourism
Diabetes treatment
Elderly care
Eye care
Fertility treatment
Hair transplant surgery
Obesity treatment
Organ transplants
Procreation tourism
Sex change tourism
Sports medical tourism
Stem cell treatment
Surrogacy
MEDICAL TOURISM AND INSURANCE
Medical tourism and insurance
Travel insurance
Compulsory travel health insurance
Medical tourism insurance
Medical negligence and insurance
Medical negligence/medical complications insurance
Insurers as medical tourism agents
Cosmetic surgery insurance
EUROPEAN CROSS BORDER HEALTHCARE
European Health Insurance Card
European Union cross-border healthcare
EU cross border healthcare in EFTA countries
European standards on cosmetic surgery
European standards on non-surgical medical procedures
INTERNATIONAL ACCREDITORS
ACHS International
Acreditas Global
Accreditation Canada
American Accreditation Commission International
American Association for Ambulatory Health Care
CHKS
COHSASA
DNV-GL Healthcare
Global Healthcare Accreditation
International Organisation for Standardisation
International Society for Quality in Health Care
International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation
Joint Commission International
KTQ International
Temos International
