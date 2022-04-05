Business Introduction to Global Medical Tourism, 2022 Report by a Long-time Medical Tourism Expert

TheStreet.com

Masks have become optional on cruise ships and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has dropped its warning about taking cruises. Yes, there are some pre-cruise protocols still in place -- you need to prove vaccination and produce a negative Covid test taken no more than two days before your cruise -- but once you board, the actual cruise feels like it did back in 2019. Both companies returned to sailing in July 2021, but it was with heavily-reduced capacities, social distancing, and masks onboard, The cruise industry had returned, but it was different and that kept casual customers at home limiting the potential audience for the two biggest U.S. cruise lines.