It's Your Business: Ivy Tech expands to support emerging semiconductor industry

By now you have seen the recent news that a semiconductor foundry is being assembled in the Indiana Uplands. Taking the lead on this project is NHanced Semiconductor, which plans to invest $152 million in Monroe County to bring 250 new jobs that will pay an average salary of $100,000 per year. In summary, it’s an exciting time to be in Bloomington.

Many of these positions will require advanced training, and Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington is here to support this growth. We are thrilled to announce our commitment to building a cutting-edge microelectronics training lab that will focus on supporting this emerging industry. This lab will feature an extensive collection of hands-on training modules that will help our students learn to build and troubleshoot the equipment used in the microelectronics field. The plans for this lab are being developed based on guidance from our industry partners, additional Ivy Tech campuses currently supporting microelectronics, and best practices learned through partnerships at other community colleges across the country. This training will need to be hands-on so our students can learn the skills directly needed once they enter the microelectronics workforce. This lab will also include a modern cleanroom that emulates the space our students will encounter daily on-site with their new employers. In summary, it’s an exciting time to be at Ivy Tech Bloomington.

About the investment: 'Staggering:' $150M high-tech semiconductor investment coming to Southern Indiana

Having the most advanced training equipment is just a part of these plans for growth. Our team is also working to design a curriculum that directly supports the education needed by our microelectronics partners. By working with these partners now, we can collect feedback on our plans to ensure we are tailoring our student experience to the expectations of our industry partners. Our program will be built into a seven-course certificate that will cover a range of topics vital to the success of the microelectronics industry. Students will study electrical principles, digital fundamentals, circuit testing, microelectromechanical systems, microelectronics packaging techniques and other skills vital to implementing and troubleshooting machinery found on-site at a typical semiconductor facility. All of these skills will be developed through in-person classes out of our Bloomington campus. In summary, it’s an exciting time to be an Ivy Tech Bloomington student.

By building this training into a seven-class/24-credit certificate, students will be able to use this training as a starting point for a variety of programs should they want to continue their studies. It also creates flexibility for how students can start the program, accelerating the ability for students to upskill their talent in this emerging field. For those who may believe they are under-employed, the shortened format will help an individual develop new skills quicker so they can move into one of the many new high-wage roles that will be available. For a traditional student, fresh out of high school, the program will be a great way to develop exposure to a variety of available careers, and with the additional support from our career coaches, these students will receive focused resources to help navigate their future. Our plans also include a multi-week immersive summer camp so students can start learning skills and build awareness for this industry. In summary, it’s a great time to join the microelectronic and semiconductor ecosystem.

Nationwide, we need an additional 230,000 workers to support this industry if we want to double the U.S. share of semiconductor manufacturing. Of those positions, 29% are production-focused and more than half would need workers who have an associate degree or less. With the recent announcement of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Indiana Model and One Stop to Start, Indiana has positioned itself to be ready to embrace the change needed to support the semiconductor industry. In summary, it’s an exciting time to be in Indiana.

To learn more about these plans, or to explore joining one of the early training opportunities, please reach out at agross52@ivytech.edu or 812-330-6004.

Adam Gross is vice chancellor for Ivy+ Career Link at Ivy Tech Community College in Bloomington.

