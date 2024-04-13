It's Your Business: Kansas Hospital Association has new hire; FHLBank promotes officer

Hires

Summer Fangman

The Kansas Hospital Association announced it hired Summer Fangman as an administrative professional. Fangman is a recent graduate from Washburn University with a degree in psychology. Before joining KHA, Fangman worked as a shift supervisor for Glory Days Pizza. Prior to that, she worked at Ascension Living Via Christi Village as an activities assistant. Fangman brings excellent customer service skills to this position. Fangman enjoys entertaining her friends and family using locally grown foods when possible. She lives in Topeka.

Promotions

Lance Liby has been selected as the new chief business officer for FHLBank Topeka, a wholesale bank that serves as a source of credit for member financial institutions in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. “Lance’s work as former chief credit officer provided numerous opportunities to engage with our members. His strong commitment is essential to our collective success and ability to serve members and communities across our district through our member-owned cooperative,” said Jeff Kuzbel, president and CEO of FHLBank Topeka. Liby will lead many of the member-facing areas. He joined FHLBank Topeka in May 2013 as director of credit analytics and served as chief credit officer since 2017. Prior to joining FHLBank, he was vice president at Mortgage Liquidity Solutions and a consultant with the Rochdale Group. He has a bachelor of science in business administration from Kansas State University and master's of business administration from the University of Missouri, Kansas City. “As chief credit officer, I had the pleasure of getting to spend time collaborating with members on pledging collateral to FHLBank to help facilitate their liquidity and funding needs,” said Liby. “In this new role, I’m excited to spend more of my day thinking about how we might continue to improve our various products and services to ensure we are meeting the liquidity and funding needs of our members, so that they can continue to build stronger communities.”

