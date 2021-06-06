Business Leaders will join Government and UN Chiefs to build forward better at UN Global Compact Leaders Summit

More than 20,000 leaders from business, government, the UN, and civil society will gather for the UN’s largest corporate sustainability event to elevate ambition for strategic collective action to get back on track after the pandemic and rebuild a just, equitable and resilient society.

New York, NY, June 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHAT: United Nations Global Compact Leaders Summit 2021

WHEN: 15-16 June 2021

WHERE: Virtual Summit (registration details below)

UNITED NATIONS, New York, 6 June 2020 ⁠— The United Nations Global Compact Leaders Summit on 15-16 June will convene Heads of State, CEOs of major corporations and UN leaders to address the converging global crises of climate change, the Covid-19 global pandemic, worsening social and economic inequality and unchecked corruption in order to offer a roadmap for a sustainable recovery.

Confirmed speakers include the President of Singapore, H.E. Halimah Yacob; UN Secretary General António Guterres; UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed; President of COP26, Alok Sharma; the UK’s High-Level Climate Champion Nigel Topping; Inger Andersen, Executive Director, UNEP; Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; Sharan Burrow, Secretary General of the International Trade Union Confederation and Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

More than two dozen CEOs will speak including Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture; Roberto Marques, CEO, Natura &Co; Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO, Charoen Pokphand Group; Jean-Pascale Tricoire, CEO, Schneider Electric, Francesco Starace, CEO, Enel and Keith Anderson, CEO, Scottish Power.

Over 26 hours of continuous virtual programming, speakers and guests from 69 Global Compact Local Networks will discuss responsible business practices through the lens of pressing issues such as the state of sustainability; credible climate action; tackling corruption through collective action; decent work and ensuring living wages; accelerating women’s leadership and bringing innovative sustainable investment instruments to market.

Other high-level Summit speakers include comedian and producer Larry Whitmore; Krishan Balendra, Chairman, John Keells Holdings PLC; Manish Bapta, Interim President and CEO, World Resources Institute; Can Çaka, CEO, Anadolu Efes; Li Zhenguo, Founder & President, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co; Marjorie Yang, Chairman and CEO, Esquel Group; Victoria Yarmoshchuku, CEO and Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation.

Media Accreditation:

Media coverage is welcome. For the full programme and to register to attend please visit

https://na.eventscloud.com/website/23790/media-centre/

Media inquiries and questions:

Please contact

Alex Gee

+447887 804594

alex@mackworthassociates.com

media@unglobalcompact.com

CONTACT: Media Team United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 media@unglobalcompact.org



