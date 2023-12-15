It's Your Business: Legacy of art in Bloomington continues with public art master plan

When I took the role of interim director of the city’s Department of Economic and Sustainable Development earlier this year, I was incredibly excited to spend more time on large-scale projects focused on economic growth in Bloomington. It’s been a heck of a ride: I learned a lot about large-scale initiatives to improve the city’s quality of living and place and have a vastly expanded lexicon of acronyms.

One of the largest takeaways I have from my experience in the interim position is a reinvigorated sense of the important role that art plays in economic development. Indeed, according to the National Endowment for the Arts, for every dollar that we invest in the arts, local businesses see a $9 rate of return. The impact of public art events like the Indiana University Arts and Humanities Council’s annual Granfalloon festival, which brought over 10,000 attendees to downtown Bloomington, goes beyond numbers. Art events like this inspire a collective sense of place and community connection. Iconic pieces like the Fourth Street Garage installation "Urban Fabric" by Adam Buente and Project One Studios that reference our region’s legacy of quilting and our diverse population allow us to reflect on our city’s history and cultivate a sense of civic pride. They also contribute significantly to Bloomington’s high quality of place — something that is key to attracting and retaining talent and business investment.

Earlier this fall, the Bloomington Arts Commission released its Public Art Master Plan to empower our community to continue to support, invest in and take advantage of Bloomington’s legacy of local public art and culture. The plan showcases examples of what’s been done before and includes tools to enable local artists, community members, neighborhood groups, small businesses and others to realize their own public art projects — a block party, a parade, a mural, an afternoon showcase of a neighbor’s pottery practice.

It also contains a stellar definition of public art:

"Public art is a collective community expression through any form of media created for the general public through a public process including artists, community leaders, and residents, among many, many others. Public Art reflects the values and ideals of a community, contributing meaning and a unique sense of place, and is visually, audibly, and physically accessible."

I believe it is important to create a community-wide understanding of the definition of public art. When I return to my full-time role as economic and sustainable development’s assistant director for the arts I'll be relying on my colleagues and news sources to help me promote an authentic understanding of this definition.

I’m also looking forward to using the Public Art Master Plan to commission some great new pieces of public art across the city. We’ve already completed one grant cycle that provides seed funds to local artists and groups to create their own community-based works inspired by the plan. I’m also looking forward to using the plan as a guide to create new large-scale works that celebrate our fantastic city. I’m looking forward to working with other city departments like parks on this initiative, and incorporating the plan into new developments in the Hopewell Neighborhood, the Trades District and city, county and university initiatives focused on innovation. And of course, I'm incredibly excited to work with local talented artists — we’ve got a lot of them! — to create these works.

The legacy of arts, artists and arts leaders in Bloomington is strong. I’m excited to work to continue that tradition in a manner that invigorates our sense of community connection, care, and joy and stimulates economic growth.

Holly Warren

Holly Warren is interim director of Bloomington's Department of Economic and Sustainable Development and the city's assistant director for the arts.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Public art master plan is step in developing Bloomington art, economy