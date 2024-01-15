It's Your Business | March opening for Crumbl Cookies

Jan. 15—Congratulations, sweet tooths: a new bakery is coming to town.

Crumbl Cookies plans to set up shop at 2005 S. Neil Street in Champaign, according to Beth Baty, public relations strategist over grand opening media relations.

"The store is currently set to open in March 2024, although that is subject to change depending on construction times and supply chain," Baty said. "I won't have any more information about the store until construction has been completed and the store is officially approved for opening."

Per the business's website, Crumbl Cookies was co-founded by cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. Since opening its first store in Logan, Utah in 2017, Crumbl has expanded to over 800 bakeries in 50 states and has international locations as well.

The chain features several Illinois locations, including shops in Peoria, East Peoria and Normal.

Coming soon

Officials at Dollar General offshoot pOpshelf said they "anticipate to break ground in the coming weeks" at a new store on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign. "We are currently finalizing our due diligence phase," the company said.

The store fills the void at 2022 N. Prospect Ave., left by the closing of David's Bridal in late June.

New and improved

How the Vermilion County War Museum plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary has yet to be determined, Jim Kouzmanoff said.

The Danville museum president has more pressing matters, like reopening after a monthlong renovation.

"These other projects are really taking the front seat," Kouzmanoff said.

The museum closed Jan. 1 for cleaning and several projects, including a redesigned Medal of Honor room and a new space with room for eight display cases. It is scheduled to reopen Feb. 10.

The time off "is a good thing," Kouzmanoff said. "It will look neat."