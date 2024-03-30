New Business: Martingale Wharf Restaurant to expand waterfront deck; T-BONES in Derry to get facelift

Mar. 29—AN EXPANDED DECK at the Martingale Wharf Restaurant and Bar in Portsmouth will enhance dining space and public access overlooking the Piscataqua River.

The capacity of the restaurant will remain 322, but the outdoor space could shift where people sit, according to project representatives. The original deck was built in 2010.

Martingale Wharf is located at 99 Bow St. The plans for the expansion were first approved in 2021 and 2022, but delayed because of appeals. The work includes building on the east and west sides of the existing deck. A floating dock for boat access will remain.

The 12-by-100-foot deck is expected to increase 712 square feet on the westerly side and 883 square feet on the easterly side.

The project will create wheelchair-accessible space that will be open to the public. Renderings of the project show benches, plant boxes and murals.

"The west deck expansion (public wharf deck) will provide the general public with handicap accessible access to the Piscataqua River Waterfront for the enjoyment of the active Inner Harbor of Portsmouth," John Chagnon of Ambit Engineering wrote in the project application.

"The purpose of the expansion is tied to the use and enjoyment of the waterfront area of the property by the patrons and the general public," the application reads.

The decks will be built on piles and not impede tidal flow or alter hydrology.

Martingale is a part of Portsmouth Hospitality, which also operates The Rosa Restaurant and Hearth Market.

The planning board approved the plans for the expanded deck two weeks ago.

The project received approvals from the historic district commission and technical advisory committee and received a major impact wetland permit from the state.

A little break

The T-Bones Great American Restaurant location in Derry will close for approximately two weeks for the construction of a new three-season dining area. The new dining area will replace the original patio area and some interior changes will take place, according to the Chamber of Commerce.

Story continues

The parking lot will be repaved as well.

T-Bones has other locations in Bedford, Concord, Hudson, Laconia and Salem.

Coming along

Construction on a third location of Friendly Red's Tavern is coming along in Hudson. A "future home" sign hangs on the chain-link fence surrounding the property.

The new location is under construction at 48 Lowell Road across from Enterprise Bank.

The owners are hoping to open in the fall, according to a Facebook post. The new location will include outdoor dining and function space.

Friendly Red's also has locations in Derry and Windham.

A second Blue Harbor

Blue Harbor Coffee's Sunrise Cafe opened at 333 Ocean Blvd. in Hampton. The cafe's second location is at the Hampton House Hotel.

"Blue Harbor's coffee is famous for its unique, roasted-in-house taste, and we encourage you to try it if you haven't already," the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce said on Facebook.

Blue Harbor's downtown location is at 446 Lafayette Road.

Northwoods Casino plans move

Northwoods Casino in Berlin closed on Friday as its owner prepares to move into "a new, larger charitable gaming facility."

New Hampshire Group said the company brought in $9 million to 300 local charities last year, "promoting growth and fostering community impact," its website said.

Northwoods Casino opened at the St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts in 2018.

Few details have been revealed about the new space, however, records show the New Hampshire Group bought the Northland Restaurant and Dairy Bar property and a two-story building next door on Riverside Drive. The restaurant building has been vacant since it closed in 2021.

"We eagerly anticipate sharing more details about the exciting new property coming to Berlin," the website said.

