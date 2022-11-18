U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,553.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,713.00
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,841.90
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.96
    +0.32 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.15
    +0.17 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0359
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.07
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1909
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2000
    -0.0460 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,717.26
    +133.45 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.51
    +3.09 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,368.71
    +22.17 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Business meeting with Korean content trend-setters is opened for registration now

·2 min read

1:1 Meetings with Korean Content Companies from Dec 7th ~ 9th, 2022 at ATF 2022 Expo Singapore.

BUCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean content in many sections (drama, music, movie, webtoons, etc.) has been the global phenomenon and we never stop growing and making new trends. Following with the global expansion and selected with high standard by Korea's Gyeonggi Content Agency (GCA), 8 Korean content companies are coming to Asia TV Forum & Market 2022 (ATF2022) in Singapore from 7th to 9th of December this year under the booth of 'Korea Rising IP Pavilion'.

Bringing the latest, the hottest, the most interesting contents in various sections such as TV drama, movie content, documentaries, kid education, game and especially animation to ATF 2022; 'Korea Rising IP Pavilion' has the intention of expanding the business opportunities with global companies especially in Southeast Asian region.

And with the goal of creating new phenomenon in content industry, Korean Delegation is seeking for their potential business partners by open business meeting session within ATF 2022 expo period by both online & offline platforms.

If you are interested in Korean content, let's not miss this opportunity to meet up and find your new potential partners among below delegation for win-win future cooperation!

  • AroundEffect Inc.: is a production company specializing in children's content.

  • MOMO Story Shop: is a creative story planning and development company.

  • UBIS Inc.: strives to be a ubiquitous company making simple and fun games for users of all ages.

  • IP PRIME Co.: Global Department of them specializes in overseas agency, providing a communication bridge between overseas companies that wish to license Korean contents and Korean content providers.

  • COMICCITY Co., Ltd.: is a Korean animation company producing global kids edutainment content.

  • Pixtrend Inc.: was established for the overall business planning, consulting and marketing procedures within the planning and distributing of various contents.

  • IDEACONCERT.CO.LTD: is a cultural technology company that creates good content, promotes content well, and creates technology that makes good use of content.

  • GOZIP STUDIO: is a film production company planning to become a milestone for new stories to emerge into the world.

For inquiry and further assistance: yuna@miceleech.com

For direct registration: follow https://forms.gle/eyYDeYm67ibYuUjq6 or below QR Code

 

SOURCE Gyeonggi Content Agency

Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shi

  • Twitter Workers Say Farewell After Musk Ultimatum

    The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.

  • Burger King Adds a New Weapon in Battle With McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen to number three in the United States. It's making a move that can change that.

  • Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and Steph Curry among celebs sued over FTX ‘Ponzi scheme’

    A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.

  • FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers

    Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. "We are working with the Genesis team to help customers redeem their funds from the Earn program as quickly as possible," Gemini said in a tweet.

  • Musk Tells Twitter Staff in Email to Accept ‘Hardcore’ Culture or Leave

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sent an email to Twitter Inc. employees requiring them to pledge to stay with the company, working long hours at “high intensity” during its transformation, or to accept a buyout. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wro

  • Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 billion pay

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board. Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time. Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

  • Polestar ‘on track to deliver 50,000 cars this year,’ CEO says

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Polestar 3 SUV, U.S. electric vehicles and buyer preferences, manufacturing in the U.S. and China, and the outlook for the company.

  • 11 States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk testifies in shareholder lawsuit over Tesla compensation package

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the witness stand Wednesday to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he was awarded by the company’s board of directors that is potentially worth more than $55 billion.

  • Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

    Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.

  • Alameda Had ‘Secret Exemption’ From FTX Liquidation Protocols, New CEO Says

    Alameda Research, the trading vehicle at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s and FTX’s downfall, had a “secret exemption” from the crypto exchange’s liquidation procedures, according to bankruptcy filings Thursday. The revelation in a court filing, though scant on details, would indicate that Alameda held an advantage when making risky leveraged trades on FTX. Crypto derivatives exchanges such as FTX automatically sell the collateral of traders who borrowed its money to place bets that turned south.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Could Soar 688% to 924%, According to Wall Street

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has earned a reputation for bold predictions. Unfortunately, those gains have since evaporated, but Wood hasn't budged from her medium-term price targets on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), both of which rank among the top three holdings in the Ark Innovation ETF. Specifically, Ark estimates Tesla will trade at a split-adjusted $1,533 per share by 2026, which implies 688% upside from its current share price.

  • Elon Musk Takes a Hard Line on Quiet Quitters—and Anyone He Thinks Is Close

    The Twitter Inc. CEO’s explicit ultimatum to staffers is consistent with the hard-driving approach that helped him build some of the world’s most valuable companies—but there are risks.

  • TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Foxconn hires over 100,000 workers for COVID-hit Chinese plant - Yicai

    Apple supplier Foxconn has hit a hiring target of 100,000 new workers for its Zhengzhou plant in China, financial news outlet Yicai reported on Thursday, a milestone that could ease production pressure at the COVID-hit site. Yicai, citing an unidentified high-ranking staffer at the plant, said Foxconn had received more than 100,000 job applications so far and was ending its latest hiring drive. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • The ‘Amazon of Africa’ is reducing staff and cutting premature products in its new era

    African e-commerce company Jumia reported $50.5 million in revenue for this year’s third quarter with declining operating losses (33%) and increasing gross profit (29%) compared to last year, while active customers and the value of services sold improved marginally. These results come out barely a week after the company’s co-CEOs since 2012 stepped down—a move that raised eyebrows in the industry as to the company’s direction.

  • 99 Bay Area companies named in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list, including its No. 1

    The Bay Area is heartily represented in Deloitte's annual list of fastest growing technology companies in North America. Nearly one-fifth of the companies on the firm's "Technology Fast 500" are based here — the top region in this year's rankings, followed by the Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) at 12% of the list, New England at 6%, and Washington State, Texas and the Washington, D.

  • The celebrities FTX used to build trust are being sued, but can they really be held accountable?

    “We need to meet people where they are—and that means embracing skepticism.” That is what former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a statement announcing the company’s Super Bowl commercial featuring the comedian Larry David on Feb. 13. In the one-minute advertisement, David dismisses some of history’s biggest technological and scientific inventions from the wheel to the light bulb. The subtext: This guy is always wrong.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners

    Enterprise Products Partners, Energy Transfer and Magellan Midstream Partners have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.