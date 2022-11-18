Business meeting with Korean content trend-setters is opened for registration now

1:1 Meetings with Korean Content Companies from Dec 7th ~ 9th, 2022 at ATF 2022 Expo Singapore.

BUCHEON, South Korea, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean content in many sections (drama, music, movie, webtoons, etc.) has been the global phenomenon and we never stop growing and making new trends. Following with the global expansion and selected with high standard by Korea's Gyeonggi Content Agency (GCA), 8 Korean content companies are coming to Asia TV Forum & Market 2022 (ATF2022) in Singapore from 7th to 9th of December this year under the booth of 'Korea Rising IP Pavilion'.

Bringing the latest, the hottest, the most interesting contents in various sections such as TV drama, movie content, documentaries, kid education, game and especially animation to ATF 2022; 'Korea Rising IP Pavilion' has the intention of expanding the business opportunities with global companies especially in Southeast Asian region.

And with the goal of creating new phenomenon in content industry, Korean Delegation is seeking for their potential business partners by open business meeting session within ATF 2022 expo period by both online & offline platforms.

If you are interested in Korean content, let's not miss this opportunity to meet up and find your new potential partners among below delegation for win-win future cooperation!

AroundEffect Inc.: is a production company specializing in children's content.

MOMO Story Shop: is a creative story planning and development company.

UBIS Inc.: strives to be a ubiquitous company making simple and fun games for users of all ages.

IP PRIME Co.: Global Department of them specializes in overseas agency, providing a communication bridge between overseas companies that wish to license Korean contents and Korean content providers.

COMICCITY Co., Ltd.: is a Korean animation company producing global kids edutainment content.

Pixtrend Inc.: was established for the overall business planning, consulting and marketing procedures within the planning and distributing of various contents.

IDEACONCERT.CO.LTD: is a cultural technology company that creates good content, promotes content well, and creates technology that makes good use of content.

GOZIP STUDIO: is a film production company planning to become a milestone for new stories to emerge into the world.

For inquiry and further assistance: yuna@miceleech.com

For direct registration: follow https://forms.gle/eyYDeYm67ibYuUjq6 or below QR Code

SOURCE Gyeonggi Content Agency