Business Model Innovation Post-COVID-19, 2021 Report - Outcome-as-a-service Model Drives Value Chain Compression and Transforms Customer to a Partner for OEMs
Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Model Innovation Post-COVID-19 Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the post-COVID-19 scenario looms, traditional business models are undergoing rapid changes, and the need to innovate and expand the business model portfolio becomes essential to enable enterprise survival and growth.
Multiple trends are driving the need for business model innovation, such as supply chains undergoing pandemic-induced transformation, increasing environment-consciousness brought on by climate change, the role of data across functions, and the shift from a product to a service model.
Rapid innovation in business models featuring technological convergence will be the norm to sustain growth in a hypercompetitive world, while a lack of innovation can make businesses obsolete. Value will shift from today's product-centric model to consumer-centric data, systems, and services in the new competitive ecosystem.
Companies have begun serving customers to ensure stickiness and longevity instead of focusing mostly on product-based transactions. The emergence of the as-a-service model for critical elements of a business, such as Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), simplifies product access with flexible payment options.
Post COVID-19, consumers will expect more tech-convergent experiences with single interfaces and platforms that unify their journey. Product experience, interactive engagement, and personalization will shape unified experiences end users in customer-based models.
Crowd-based business models that leverage the potential of crowd thinking, crowd capability, and crowd behaviors will create markets and uncover needs in a changing environment. Crowd-based models utilize the power of the collective, making this an essential category.
Socially aware and environmentally responsible companies have taken the initiative in the adoption of circular-centric models. A growing consciousness of the environment and sustainability among end consumers has driven mainstream companies to explore circular economy-based models.
Organizations must strategize to capture growth opportunities by adopting suitable business models to achieve measurable impacts, such as revenue growth, valuation growth, new markets growth, and new customer segment growth. Adjacent and new business models will outpace traditional businesses over time. Tomorrow's successful companies must build a portfolio of initiatives across core, adjacent, and new opportunities that supports revenue growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Trends Strategic Imperative
Why Is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult To Achieve?
The Strategic Imperative
Our Mega Trend Universe-Overview
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Executive Dashboard
Our Mega-Trend Universe - New Business Models
Key Findings
Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
Business Models Overview
Business Models Introduction
Shareholder Value Driven by Business Models
What is the Impact of BMI?
Key Trends and Enablers of BMI
Scope and Coverage of Business Models
Overview of BMI Coverage
BMI Mapping Framework-Scoring Index
Customer-based Models
Exemplary Customer-based Business Models
Business Model 1 - Virtual Experience Economy
Business Model 2 - Pop-ups
Business Model 3 - Direct to Consumer
Business Model 4 - Personalization
Business Model 5 - Hyperlocalization
Business Model 6 - Outcome-based Model
Business Model 7 - Flexible Payment Models
Exemplary Crowd-based Business Models
Business Model 1 - Co-creation
Business Model 2 - Community Group Buying
Business Model 3 - Access Democratization
Business Model 4 - Identity Broadcasting
Business Model 5 - Micro Jobbing
Business Model 6 - Livestreaming Ecommerce
Exemplary As-a-service Business Models
Business Model 1 - Product-as-a-service
Business Model 2 - BPaaS
Business Model 3 - Paas
Business Model 4 - Aaas
Business Model 5 - Daas
Exemplary Ecosystem-based Business Models
Business Model 1 - Sharing Economy
Business Model 2 - Vertical Integration
Business Model 3 - Network Orchestrator
Business Model 4 - PMP
Business Model 5 - Decentralized Ownerless Business
Exemplary Circular Economy Business Models
Business Model 1 - Shared Remanufacturing Platforms
Business Model 2 - Secondary Marketplaces
Business Model 3 - Reverse Logistics
Business Model 4 - Dematerialization
Business Model 5 - Carbon Trading
BMI Mapping Framework
Growth Opportunities Universe
Growth Opportunity Levers
Growth Opportunity 1 - Convergence of Technology and Travel Could Initiate a Virtual-trip-within-travel Business Model
Growth Opportunity 2 - Sustainability-driven Coopetition Based Business Model
Growth Opportunity 3 - Outcome-as-a-service Model Drives Value Chain Compression and Transforms Customer to a Partner for OEMs
Critical Success Factors for Growth
Assessment-The Way Forward
Next Steps
Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
Your Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtormt
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900