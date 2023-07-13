Business owner sues Montgomery mayor for defamation

Montgomery entrepreneur Charles Lee has filed a civil lawsuit against Mayor Steven Reed, accusing him of defamation and libel when the mayor took aim at Lee in the wake of recordings that were released earlier this year.

The edited recordings, which were released without context on YouTube in February, purportedly reveal comments the mayor made in 2020 during a meeting with Lee and at least one other community member in 2020. During the meeting, which was called to discuss preparations for protests after the murder of George Floyd, Reed also apparently discussion Maxwell Air Force Base, and racial divisions.

Reed called a news conference for Feb. 21, during which he said Lee had sought $30,000 to go toward his business, That's My Dog, before the 2020 conversation. Reed said Lee extorted the city at least on one separate occasion by threatening the release of the audio.

During the news conference, Reed called Lee a “liar,” “shyster” and “hustler."

“It became abundantly clear to me that Charles Lee sought personal financial gain during a time of crisis in our city, state and country. You have my word that no one in my administration will ever give in to a shakedown or extortion,” Reed said at that news conference.

Reed has said he did not know he was being recorded. But in his lawsuit, Lee claims "Reed was well aware of the recording."

Reed's attorney, Joe Espy, responded to news of the lawsuit in an email, saying, "The City of Montgomery and Mayor Reed absolutely dispute the charges and state that they are without basis in fact and law. The City and Mayor will vigorously defend this lawsuit."

Lee is represented by Montgomery law firm McPhillips Shinbaum, which filed a notice of claim with the city clerk’s office on March 30. A notice of claim gives possible defendants a heads up that they may be sued.

Charles Lee founded a nonprofit called That's My Child.

Since that February press conference, Lee alleges in his lawsuit, Reed has talked about him on multiple Montgomery radio shows, making false statements about Lee's past legal troubles.

“Can you be defamed, though, at that point if somebody said you are a hustler, and that's what you've been convicted of?” Reed said, according to the lawsuit. It also claims that he later added, “I'm just saying, there is some irony there… I mean, if you don't have any character, I can't defame your character.”

Mayor Steven Reed is the target of a lawsuit filed by a local nonprofit founder.

Lee is suing Reed both as an individual and in his professional capacity as mayor. He claims Reed's statements have damaged his reputation and business and caused him mental anguish and emotional distress.

"Defendant Reed’s false and defamatory statements were injurious to Mr. Lee’s reputation in the eyes of Mr. Lee’s friends and/or the public, and the community at large," according to Lee's lawsuit.

Lee has lost employment opportunities and wages because of Reed's words, the lawsuit states.

Lee is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, court costs and reasonable attorney's fees. Lee also asks that Reed be ordered to not make defamatory comments about him.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Business owner Charles Lee sues Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed