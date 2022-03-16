U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

Business owners back in the market to sell, according to insights from BusinessesForSale.com

·2 min read

LONDON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BusinessesForSale.com now has over 61,000 businesses listed for sale.

"It's the first time we've gone over the 60k businesses listed mark since before the pandemic," says CEO and founder Andrew Markou. "A lot of people looking to sell have been waiting for the right time to put themselves on the market. It does feel as if a sense of optimism is brewing," he adds.

BusinessesForSale.com generates over 6.5 million page views per month from over 1.3 million monthly visitors and is a leading business for sale website in most English-speaking countries. These include the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, and South Africa.

"Our site is also used in countries across Europe and the Far East – Spain and Thailand have considerable opportunities for sale," Markou says.

As well as typical businesses for sale like pubs, restaurants, hotels, and shops, BusinessesForSale.com has always specialised in niche businesses. In the past, listings have included a toll road in China, a haunted museum on the English coast and an airport in Romania.

The following unique business opportunities are currently listed for sale:

  • A 100-year-old English football club with a turnover of £12.5m, being sold for £11m.

  • An established hotel and casino on the Bulgarian coast for £20m.

  • A platinum mine in South Africa for ZAR 900m.

  • A licensed strip club in Phoenix, Arizona, for $800k.

  • A fishing lodge, with a hotel, restaurant, and a fleet of boats in Alaska for $2.2m.

  • Thousands of web-based and e-commerce businesses for sale.

Other valuable information:

BusinessesForSale.com is owned by Dynamis Ltd, a privately owned company based in London.

BusinessesForSale.com was established in 1996 and is the world's largest platform for businesses for sale, with over 61,000 opportunities totalling GBP20bn in value.

The site sees over 1.3 million visitors every month, including 75,000 monthly enquiries.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-owners-back-in-the-market-to-sell-according-to-insights-from-businessesforsalecom-301503187.html

SOURCE BusinessesForSale.com

