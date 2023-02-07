U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.50
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,824.00
    -110.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,514.00
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.50
    -5.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.32
    +1.21 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.20
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    -0.0033 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6620
    +0.0280 (+0.77%)
     

  • Vix

    19.66
    +1.33 (+7.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1981
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8450
    -0.7620 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,005.01
    +149.48 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.65
    +3.51 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,863.32
    +26.61 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

Business Owners Continue to Adopt the Fractional Sales Model

·1 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration® unites experienced fractional sales leaders with the proven sales process and platform to establish an effective sales organization. Our Outsourced VPs of Sales embrace the challenge of improving or overhauling the sales function for businesses, ultimately driving revenue for small and mid-sized business owners.

The following Fractional VP of Sales are looking forward to working with local businesses in these U.S. markets:

"We are excited that more business owners continue to adopt the fractional sales model and realize the benefits of sales expertise without adding a large annual salary to the budget," said Jim Hardwick, Chief Community Officer, Sales Xceleration, LLC. "Our Fractional VPs of Sales serve businesses with their sales leadership experience driving revenue and putting the sales organization on the track for long-term success."

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive revenue when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

  • Creating Your Sales Plan

  • Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

  • Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

PR inquiries: Brandi Johnson, email: 353063@email4pr.com mailto:bjohnson@salesxceleration.com or call 844-874-7253, ext. 704.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-owners-continue-to-adopt-the-fractional-sales-model-301739675.html

SOURCE Sales Xceleration

Recommended Stories

  • 2 FAANG Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2027

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two inexpensive stocks primed to deliver triple-digit returns by 2027.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Why Lumen Technologies Stock Tumbled by 4% on Monday

    It's rarely comforting when an institutional investor cuts its stake in a company. In a regulatory document filed that morning, financial services company State Street disclosed that it currently holds just under 53.9 million shares of Lumen's common stock, giving it a stake of slightly over 5.2% in the telecom. State Street has not yet publicly commented on its shift, nor has Lumen formally addressed it.

  • Up 45%, Is Carnival Stock Still Cruising?

    Cruise line operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL) came out of the gates hot in 2023, smoking the market with a 45% year-to-date share price gain. A few remaining red flags indicate that Carnival stock's recent momentum could be short-lived. You can see the massive declines in share price and enterprise value below.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • Royal Caribbean stock jumps toward 9-month high after losses narrow more than expected, revenue soars 165%

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) rose 3.1% toward a nine-month high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the cruise operator reported a fourth-quarter loss that narrowed more than forecast and provided an upbeat full-year outlook as bookings have “significantly” exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

  • Is Aurora Cannabis Headed for Another Reverse Stock Split?

    Did you know that in five years, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) have plunged an incredible 99%? In 2020, the company did a 1-for-12 reverse stock split to help get it comfortably up over $1 to stay listed on the NYSE and to give it a bit of a buffer as well, presumably so it wouldn't need to do another reverse split for some time. It would require a copious amount of optimism to be bullish on Aurora's prospects right now.

  • Buying Nvidia Stock on the Dips: Here's the Level to Watch

    Nvidia stock has been trading incredibly well on the long side. Here's where to buy the dip next.

  • U.S. stock futures nudge higher ahead of comments from Fed chief Powell

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking for the first time since a blowout January jobs report caused traders to shift their interest-rate forecasts closer to the one he’s championed. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM00) rose 20 points, or 0.1%, to 33954. On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 35 points, or 0.1%, to 33891, the S&P 500 (SPX) declined 25 points, or 0.61%, to 4111, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) dropped 120 points, or 1%, to 11887.

  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) delivers shareholders incredible 33% CAGR over 5 years, surging 4.7% in the last week alone

    Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly...

  • India's Adani crisis spills over into street protests as losses top $110 billion

    The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • You'll Never Believe the 'Dumbest' Stock Warren Buffett Ever Bought

    Business magnate Warren Buffett has long been hailed as one of the greatest value investors in modern America. Through decades of mergers and acquisitions, great investments and adhering to austere investing principles, Buffett earned this title as well as the title World's Richest Person in 2008. Buffett invested in the early stages of The Coca-Cola Co., American Express Co. and several other modern behemoths, mostly before they were the titans you know today. But even Buffett has made some poo

  • Despite Impressive Q4 Results, SoFi Is Still Too Confusing to Invest In

    Digital bank and one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) beat analysts' consensus estimates for the fourth quarter. While I do like SoFi's strategy of trying to be the one-stop banking solution for high-income earners, I find the company's high valuation perplexing, given that I don't see it possessing a substantial moat at this time. It has also grown its balance sheet quickly, and now has close to $8 billion of personal loans and $4.6 billion of student loans on its books, as well as $7.3 billion of deposits.

  • Why Palantir, Twilio, and HubSpot Each Surged Over 20% in January

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) each had a great month of January, rising 21.2%, 22.2%, and 20%, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Second, each is part of a new cohort of software businesses that enable companies to do more with data and automate either operations or customer communications. During the month of January, many beaten-down growth stocks saw a big bounce from their lows.

  • Barrick rules out rival bid for Australia's Newcrest - Bloomberg

    Barrick Gold has ruled out a counterbid for number-one Australian gold producer Newcrest Mining, its chief executive told Bloomberg, eliminating what had seemed to be the most likely prospect of a rival to bidder Newmont. But another alternative for Newcrest would be lifting its value through sale of assets, analysts said. Newmont, the world's biggest gold producer, on Monday bid $16.9 billion for Newcrest, whose operations include top-class asset Cadia in Australia and an expanding footprint in North America, Papua New Guinea and Ecuador.

  • 13 Best Hot Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 13 best hot stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Hot Stocks To Buy Now. The US GDP grew by 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to figures from the Commerce Department, topping consensus estimate of 2.8% […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift ahead of Powell appearance

    U.S. stock futures teetered in morning trading Tuesday ahead of a highly-anticipated public speaking appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Washington D.C. slated for early this afternoon.

  • Now Could Be the Time to Lock in This 7.9% Dividend Yield

    Tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently reported full-year 2022 earnings that gave the stock's share price a jolt. Altria has been a troubled stock in recent years -- its highly public investment in Juul Labs wasted billions in capital, and worries have persisted about how inflation might impact its customers' spending habits. Altria's earnings showed that its core tobacco business is running like clockwork.

  • BP Stock Jumps On Mixed Q4, Throttles Back On Renewables

    BP stock has rebounded 57% from Oct. 2020 lows of 14.74. Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil stock has ballooned 258% since then.