It's Your Business has Pam Buoy and Ben Hart

Hires

Pam Buoy

Pam Buoy has joined the staff at i.h.s. salon also known as Indian Hills Styling Salon, 5642 SW 29th St. in Barrington Village Shopping Center. She is a graduate of the former Trousdale Barber College in Shawnee, Oklahoma, with 34 years of experience and was previously employed at Super Cuts. Buoy specializes in straight razor shaves, scalp massages, conditioning treatments, facial waxing and haircutting for men, women and children. She has attended additional training and specializes in razor cutting techniques. Buoy also offers perming, coloring and highlighting services.

The city of Topeka announced the appointment of Ben Hart as its interim chief financial officer, effective April 16. With over 25 years of experience in the public sector, Hart brings extensive expertise to the role. As a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant, he serves as a director with Baker Tilly and previously held key positions in resource management for large municipalities in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Hart’s dedication to public service is evident through his active involvement in the Kansas and Missouri Society of CPAs, where he contributes to the governmental accounting committee and the Government Financial Officers Association at both national and local levels. Interim city manager Richard U. Nienstedt said, “Mr. Hart’s experience and dedication to public service will serve Topeka well as the city transitions into new leadership with the next city manager.” Hart’s tenure will continue until a permanent replacement is found.

Topeka-area hirings, promotions, retirements and other announcements can be emailed to iyb@cjonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: It's Your Business has i.h.s. salon and city of Topeka