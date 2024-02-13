BUSINESS PEOPLE: Englewood Hospital board picks new chairperson

Halstead

Nadler

Erin Halstead has been named chairperson on the board of trustees for HCA Florida Englewood Hospital. Additionally, Jaclyn Nadler, M.D., has been appointed to a three-year term as a board member.

Both are leaders in the community and their professional roles. They will advise hospital leadership on quality and operations.

The board follows standards set by the Joint Commission, a global driver of quality improvement and patient safety through the accreditation of health care organizations.

Halstead is an experienced real estate agent with Michael Saunders & Company, serving Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties for over eight years. She has earned the Circle of Excellence Award for achieving the company’s highest standards.

Halstead has been a member of the Englewood Hospital Board of Trustees for five years. She was recently appointed 2024 president of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

She succeeds Jeff Harvey, assistant superintendent of Charlotte County Schools, who will remain on the board.

Nadler is a board-certified internal medicine physician who has worked in health care for over 35 years. She is the owner and CEO of CoastalMED DPC in Englewood and is a fellow in the American College of Physicians.

She trained at the University of Miami School of Medicine before completing an internship and residency at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She completed an MBA from Isenberg School of Management, UMass Amherst.

Nadler volunteered at the Community Care Clinic in Winston-Salem and on the Englewood YMCA Advisory Board.

Nadler replaces Todd Chase, D.O., who served two terms on the board from 2018 to 2023.

Salois

Awning firm hires salesman

United States Awning, of Sarasota, has hired Mike Salois as a sales representative.

Salois, who is new to the awning industry, will specialize in Sundance Louvered Roofs. United States Awning is the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of Sundance for seven counties in Southwest Florida.

Salois previously spent 15 years working in the mortgage industry.

The company showroom is at 1935 18th St.

Cowgill

Attorney promoted to partner

Mctlaw, of Sarasota, has promoted attorney Michael Cowgill to a partnership position.

Mctlaw is nationally recognized for its work in complex litigation including product liability, defective hip and knee replacements, kratom wrongful death lawsuits, vaccine injury compensation and representation of Native American tribes.

Cowgill has distinguished himself in national mass tort cases against major corporate defendants, including Johnson & Johnson and Biomet Orthopedics, in lawsuits related to defective hip implants. Additionally, he has emerged as a leading attorney for high-profile kratom wrongful death lawsuits.

Cowgill joined Mctlaw in 2018 and is based in the firm’s Sarasota office.

A native of Miami, he graduated magna cum laude from Lewis & Clark Law School in Oregon. He earned his bachelor’s degree from New College of Florida, in Sarasota.

