BUSINESS PEOPLE: Gold medal of staff awards goes to top DutchCrafters manager

DutchCrafters CEO Jim Miller, left, presents the 2023 President’s Award to Product Management and Ecommerce Manager Seth Carter.

CEO and Founder Jim Miller presented the 2023 President’s Award at DutchCrafters’ annual employee awards celebration to Seth Carter, product management and ecommerce manager.

The President’s Award is the gold medal of staff awards given by DutchCrafters, the leading retailer of Amish furniture at https://www.dutchcrafters.com.

The recipient of this honor has contributed to the company’s full vision for delivering excellence. Special consideration includes leadership beyond the job description, strategically analyzing and improving teams and systems, significantly impacting the company’s bottom line and being a constant role model for the company’s core values: authenticity, creativity, excellence, giving and sustainability.

Carter, an alum of Indiana University East and 2020 winner of DutchCrafters’ Rookie of the Year Award, motivated his team of product managers to be aggressive in fine-tuning vendor partnerships and product marketing strategies while always delivering excellence.

Linse Miller, vice president at DutchCrafters, presents the Built to Last Award to Steve Doe, product manager.

Built to Last Award for hard work

Product Manager Steve Doe won the Built to Last Award at the annual staff awards ceremony of DutchCrafters, the leading retailer of Amish furniture at https://www.dutchcrafters.com.

Vice President Linse Miller presented the Built to Last Award, which recognizes a veteran employee who steadily contributes to the company’s success. Demonstrated hard work, constant work ethic practices that provide an example for others, depth and breadth of industry knowledge and trends, and a history of stepping up to help are traits that are honored.

Doe has worked for DutchCrafters since April 2018, starting on the sales team. When he transitioned to the product management team, that foundation helped him to effectively communicate product information with sales team representatives to help them respond to customers’ inquiries with accuracy, courtesy and confidence.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: President's Award from DutchCrafters goes to product manager