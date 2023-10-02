Business People: HCA hires new CEO for Englewood Hospital

Rudisill

Englewood Hospital hires CEO

HCA Florida Englewood Hospital recently hired Joe Rudisill as the chief executive officer. He has more than 16 years of health care leadership and operations experience.

Rudisill comes from Mission Hospital, an 815-bed HCA Healthcare facility in Asheville, North Carolina,‌ where he served as chief operating officer for the past four years. While there, he added 10 robotic systems to the hospital and directed some $271 million in capital construction projects.

‌Before that, Rudisill was the COO and ethics and compliance officer for HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and later became the interim CEO.

Rudisill holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Goerke

All Faiths executive promoted

Just over a year after being hired at All Faiths Food Bank to fill a newly created senior leadership human resources role, DD Goerke has been promoted from senior director of people & culture to chief people officer for the nonprofit organization.

The move was made as the organization settles into its new five-year strategic plan, which provides bold new ideas, approaches, and partnerships to address not just food insecurity but its systemic, root-level causes.

Departments will be expanded and/or restructured to meet the plan’s ambitious goals. Goerke’s strength as a leader and shaper of culture will be particularly crucial as All Faiths prepares for the retirement of CEO Sandra Frank and welcomes a new CEO later this year.Goerke has more than 25 years of experience in human resources. Upon her arrival at All Faiths last year, she immediately demonstrated her expertise and put her professional touches on the new role.

All Faiths is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization in Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

Liang

New board chair takes over at VSC

Visit Sarasota County has announced changes to its board of directors for the 2024 fiscal year, which started Oct. 1.

The new chair is Lorrie Liang, president of Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s Sarasota Campus. Liang has spent the past two years as vice chair.

The current chair, Nick Mavrikas, will remain on the board as immediate past chair.

The 2024 VSC Executive Committee will be:

Lorrie Liang, chair.

Nick Mavrikas, owner of Magna Hospitality, immediate past chair.

Richard Russell, general director of the Sarasota Opera, vice chair.

John LaCivita, president of Willis Smith Construction, secretary/treasurer.

The other members of the Visit Sarasota County 2024 board of directors are: Hon. Ron Cutsinger, Sarasota County Commission; Ann Frescura, executive director of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce; Mark Gordon, managing editor of the Business Observer; Rick Konsavage, managing director of The Resort at Longboat Key Club; Kara Morgan, CEO of Venice MainStreet; Mike Quillen, president of Gecko’s Hospitality Group; Wes Santos, general manager of Hyatt Regency Sarasota; and Tim Self, financial adviser at Gulfside Investment Services.

Departing the board is Christine Johnson, of the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast. Johnson has served as immediate past chair and chair over the past four years.

