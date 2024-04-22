BUSINESS PEOPLE: New leaders take over Visit Sarasota County's board of directors for 2024

Russell

Visit Sarasota County has appointed new Executive Committee members for Fiscal Year 2024. This group of leaders will continue to drive VSC’s mission of promoting tourism and cultural attractions in Sarasota County forward.

The new members are:

Richard Russell, general director of the Sarasota Opera, who is taking the role of chair.

John LaCivita, president/CEO of Willis Smith Construction, appointed vice chair.

Tim Self, senior vice president investments, Gulfside Wealth, serving as secretary/treasurer.

Nick Mavrikas, general manager, Spark by Hilton, past chair, whose dedication and vision have laid a strong foundation for future success.

The other members of the Visit Sarasota County 2024 board of directors are: Hon. Ron Cutsinger, Sarasota County Commission; Ann Frescura, executive director, Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce; Mark Gordon, managing editor, Business Observer; Rick Konsavage, managing director, The Resort at Longboat Key Club; Kara Morgan, CEO, Venice Main Street; Mike Quillen, president, Gecko’s Hospitality Group; Wes Santos, general manager, Hyatt Regency Sarasota; and Susie Bowie, president/CEO, The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation.

Charles

Beneva expands weddings division

Beneva, in Sarasota, has hired Darby Charles to contribute to its fast-growing Weddings & Events division.

In her role with Beneva Weddings and Events, Charles works as a liaison between clients and designers to ensure that each celebration is a personalized masterpiece, reflecting the couple’s distinct style and story.

She graduated from the University of Utah in 2018 with a bachelor's in psychology and spent several years working in video media, events and marketing on the West Coast before settling in Florida.

Anabtawi

New worker to grow Plantscapes

Beneva, in Sarasota, has hired Gina Anabtawi to grow its Plantscapes division.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the retail and hospitality industries, Anabtawi will focus her sales and customer service skills on building relationships with Beneva’s corporate customers and acquiring new commercial and residential clients for Beneva Plantscapes.

She moved to Florida in 2019, seeking a warmer climate.

Anabtawi holds a bachelor’s degree in hotel management and tourism from Purdue University Fort Wayne in Indiana.

Gulfside Bank hires for new branch

Gulfside Bank has hired two universal bankers to support its growing operation, Vanessa Nelson and Wendy Ann Foster.

Responsible for teller-related transactions, new accounts, client maintenance, online banking and other client support, universal bankers are an essential part of the retail banking team.

“With our new Fruitville East location opening later this year we’re staffing up to meet the needs of our growing client base,” says Dennis Murphy, president and CEO of Gulfside Bank.

Nelson has 17 years of banking experience, with the past 10 years in the local market. She is also a current Florida notary and an active NMLS.

Originally from Washington, Nelson has been a Florida resident since 2014.

Foster was a high school math teacher in Concord, New Hampshire, for 10 years before relocating to Florida in 2017. She served in several customer service roles in Manatee County before gaining two years of experience in banking.

Working in Gulfside’s Fruitville East location, Foster will build on her customer service skills and support the bank’s growing number of clients.

