BUSINESS PEOPLE: Nonprofit accredits Manatee Memorial physicians as 'master surgeons'

Drs. Stelios Rekkas, left, Stacey South and Jose Erbella, master surgeons, at Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Three Manatee Memorial physicians, Dr. Stacey South, gynecologic oncologist; Dr. Stelios Rekkas, general surgeon and bariatrics; and Dr. Jose Erbella, general surgeon and breast, have been recognized as master surgeons by the Surgical Review Corporation.

This accreditation not only confirms expertise in their field but their ongoing commitment to quality improvement and delivery of safe and effective patient care. Many hours of demanding work were devoted to this accomplishment, and it required a collaborative effort of their clinical team members, administration and leadership.

Surgical Review Corporation is a nonprofit, patient safety organization that accredits the top facilities, surgeons and medical professionals worldwide that meet its proven standards.

Sweetman

30 Under 30 at Visit Sarasota

Nathaniel Sweetman, of Visit Sarasota County, has been named one of Destinations International’s 2024 30 Under 30 recipients.

Sweetman joined Visit Sarasota County in June 2021 as the communications & public relations coordinator after internships with the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and The IRONMAN Group.

He was promoted to the Sports Commission as sports marketing coordinator in the fall of 2022. He’s since served in that role alongside Director of Sports Pete Harvey. They identify and bring niche sporting events to Sarasota County.

Destinations International is committed to investing and preparing the leaders of tomorrow and developing future industry leaders who represent a diverse set of backgrounds and perspectives.

Each year, 30 individuals under the age of 30 are selected to gain valuable industry networking opportunities and increased thought leadership throughout the year. This year’s honorees hail from 30 unique destinations across four countries and were selected from a competitive pool of 96 applicants.

Small business council names Voss

Jason A. Voss, co-founder and CEO of Sarasota's Deception and Truth Analysis, Inc., was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council.

NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Voss, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

Voss has spent his entire career in finance and investing, including serving as a portfolio manager of the Davis Appreciation & Income mutual fund, director of content for CFA Institute and as a consultant for Active Investment Management Consulting.

He was one of the three founders of The Sarasota Institute, a global think tank based in Sarasota.

Deception and Truth Analysis provides a scientifically based assessment of the deceptive and truthful behaviors of people. Proper assessment of these behaviors is significantly predictive of future outcomes, including stock price increases and decreases.

