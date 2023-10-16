BUSINESS PEOPLE: PGT's general counsel named to Legal Elite list

Quinn

Ryan Quinn, general counsel and corporate secretary at PGT Innovations, was named on Florida Trend’s 2023 Legal Elite Notable General Counsel list. This year’s list named 11 peer-nominated individuals who were selected for their senior leadership roles and ability to affect growth in the industries they represent.

Quinn joined PGT Innovations, in Venice, in 2021 and has over 14 years of experience representing and advising a variety of clients in corporate law.

During his time with PGT Innovations, some of Quinn’s major accomplishments have included establishing the legal function as the first in-house general counsel at PGT in five years, implementing initiatives and procedures to mitigate risk and comply with the various laws affecting a public company and overhauling the company’s annual proxy statement to make it compliant with new disclosure requirements, more reader-friendly, and easier to understand.

To qualify for the list, nominees had to be based in Florida; be a practicing attorney with at least 10 years of experience in the legal profession and five years of experience as general counsel, be serving as in-house general counsel or chief legal officer for a company with at least 10 employees, and have made a measurable, specific impact in the company’s leadership and business dealings.

PGT Innovations is a national leader in the premium window, door and garage door industry.

L&W Supply names Sarasota manager

David Jones has been named branch manager of L&W Supply’s Sarasota location. L&W Supply, of Chicago, is a nationwide distributor of interior building materials and construction supplies.

Jones joined L&W Supply in October 2020, bringing 30 years of industry experience to the Tampa team. Previously, he worked in a wide variety of roles, including warehousing, inside sales, outside sales, dispatch and operations manager.

At L&W Supply, Jones has worked as delivery service manager and branch manager at the North Fort Myers location. Most recently, Jones transferred to the Sarasota location to continue his role as branch manager.

Story continues

Salas

Brooke Chase hires recruiter

Brooke Chase Associates, Inc., a retained executive search firm in the building products industry, has hired Veronica Salas as recruiter. The firm continues to develop its recruiting staff to focus on current search capacity and future growth.

Her career highlights include successful recruitment roles at Express Employment and Weatherby Healthcare. Her previous roles with an international telecommunications firm include sales engineer, product manager and customer support manager.

Salas received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Nova Southeastern University and a master’s degree in information technology from the University of Phoenix. She is a Certified Project Manager.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: PGT attorney named to Legal Elite Notable General Counsel list