BUSINESS PEOPLE: USF professor honored as one of world's top cited researchers

Faizan Ali, an associate professor in the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, has been named to the annual Clarivate Highly Cited Researchers list. Those on the list are among the top 0.1% cited researchers in the world.

Ali, whose research interests are in the areas of customer experience, human-computer interaction in hospitality and tourism and vulnerable tourists, has published over 175 conference papers and articles in international refereed journals that have received more than 10,500 citations.

Ali is the recipient of several Best Paper awards from international conferences and is a three-time recipient of the Emerald Literati Awards, which recognize the outstanding contributions of authors and reviewers.

Since 2001, the Highly Cited Researchers list has identified global research scientists and social scientists who have demonstrated significant and broad influence in their field or fields of research.

“It's a humbling recognition,” Ali said. “… A heartfelt thanks to my mentor, Professor Cihan Cobanoglu, for the constant guidance that makes this journey possible.”

Cobanoglu, dean of the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, recruited Ali to USF after meeting him at a conference in Thailand in 2013.

Food Bank hires first logistics officer

While most understand the basic concept of “food in, food out” with regard to food banks and their critical work to feed people facing hunger, the actual process of ordering, storing, sorting, transporting and distributing food is incredibly complex. To oversee its Sarasota-based operations, All Faiths Food Bank has hired a new chief logistics & supply chain officer, Bill Haley, who began his post in late November.As the CLO, Haley is responsible for providing strategic leadership, vision and guidance for the operations department − developing, evaluating and improving the organization’s current activities and projected growth.

The CLO position is a new one for AFFB, created as part of the implementation of the organization’s new strategic plan.

Haley worked for nearly 25 years in logistics, supply chain and operations at Cummins, where he most recently served as executive director of Global Planning and Logistics. He has an MBA in management and operations from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business and a bachelor’s in industrial engineering.

Gulfside Bank VP on government council

Beth Green, senior vice president and private banking director of Gulfside Bank, will serve on the 2023-2024 Government Relations Council of the Florida Bankers Association.

The GRC has 60 members that tackle the issues facing the banking industry and after debate and discussion, the GRC's recommendations are sent to the FBA Board for final decision. Members meet three times a year in Tampa, Miami and Tallahassee.

Established in 1888, the Florida Bankers Association is one of the state’s oldest trade associations, with over 200 member institutions of all sizes. Deposits of FBA member banks account for 95 percent of the state’s total bank deposits. The FBA board works to set policy and oversee the general operation of the association.

Lastra

WFLA finds best director of sales at home

WFLA News Channel 8 has named Kelly Lastra as director of sales for News Channel 8, The CW Tampa Bay and SNN Suncoast News Network.

She was promoted to director of sales effective Jan. 1 after holding the position of local sales manager for the stations.

“Kelly has more than 20 years of experience in broadcast sales management and a proven track record of delivering results,” said Mark Higgins, vice president and general manager of WFLA News Channel 8, The CW Tampa Bay and SNN Suncoast News Network. “We conducted a nationwide search and found the best candidate for the position to be right here at home.”

Over the past 25 years, Lastra built her career on establishing strong business relationships. As a team leader, she has played a significant role in News Channel 8’s recent growth overseeing top revenue initiatives, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Olympics and new business development.

She attended the University of South Florida.

