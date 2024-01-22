BUSINESS PEOPLE: Visit Sarasota County promotes sales chief to vice president

Defebo

Visit Sarasota County has promoted Kelly Defebo to vice president of marketing and communications.

She is responsible for overseeing all marketing, public relations and special projects for the destination. She will also maintain oversight on all international marketing programs and will liaise closely with Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on marketing and programming. Defebo has been with VSC since 2008, most recently as director of sales and marketing and previously as director of sales and as meeting and group sales manager. She has led the sales department in generating millions annually in Tourist Development Tax revenue and increasing economic impact for Sarasota County.

Under her leadership, VSC earned the 2023 and 2020 ConventionSouth Reader’s Choice Award for excellence in service and professionalism in the meetings industry. A graduate of University of Florida with a bachelor’s in advertising, Defebo also holds a diploma in marketing communications from the International Advertising Association and the Convention Industry Council’s Certified Meeting Professional designation, the foremost certification of the meetings industry.

Earley

Firm enters wealth-building arena

CEO Ronald Earley has announced the launch of his new company, Greywolfe Investing LLC, in Sarasota.

After six successful years in the wholesale industry, Earley is unveiling a best-in-class e-commerce investment management service positioned as “a dynasty of wealth creation that surpasses conventional paradigms.”

Greywolfe Investing's entry into the online wealth-building arena represents a bold proclamation of the firm’s commitment to defying financial industry norms.

Earley believes in giving back to his community and has been actively involved in numerous charitable initiatives, from hurricane relief to developing a financial literacy program. His acts of service have garnered the attention of the local Sarasota government. He was honored with the key to the city of Sarasota by the mayor in late 2022.

Mount

New coordinator at Temple Emanu-El

Temple Emanu-El recently hired Marni Mount as coordinator for B’nai Mitzvah and the Tot Shabbat program for young Jewish and interfaith families.

Although Temple Emanu-El’s Tot Shabbat program has long thrived in the able hands of Associate Rabbi Michael Shefrin and Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman, its dramatic growth put another professional on the congregation’s wish list.

Mount brings energy, expertise and a welcoming spirit to the events and the young Jewish and interfaith families the program serves.

Mount serves as the facilitator of Temple Emanu-El’s re-launched Parent and Me, which meets Friday mornings for very young children and their grownups.

Mount also works with Glickman, Shefrin, Religious School Director Snait Ben-Herut and older Temple Emanu-El students and families, providing essential engagement and expertise to help the B’nai Mitzvah experience run smoothly and meaningfully.

“I’m excited to be part of the process,” said Mount.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Longtime employee at Visit Sarasota rises to VP of marketing