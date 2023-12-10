New Business: Phenix block proposed building height denied in Concord; 'Fred is retiring'

Dec. 9—AN EFFORT to redevelop the former CVS pharmacy in downtown Concord into a seven-story building hit a snag after the zoning board last week denied variances associated with the proposed height.

The property is located at 44-52 N. Main St. The E&P Hotel would need to be torn down as part of the redevelopment, which was unanimously approved by the heritage commission.

The new construction would connect to the historic Phenix Hall.

Developer Mark Ciborowski asked to be able to build the structure up to 88 feet tall where the Central Business Performance District allows only 80 feet. He also requested a variance for a partial obstruction of the State House dome from Interstate 93.

The views would be obstructed only for a matter of seconds for passing vehicles, Ari Pollack, a Concord lawyer, said during the zoning board meeting Wednesday night.

The seventh story of the building is intended to be a rooftop restaurant that would have access by elevator and be open to the public, Pollack said. The restaurant would only be on 40% of the total building footprint.

Pollack said four floors of the building will be for market-rate apartments, which are needed to make the project financially viable, according to the application. The topography of the lot creates a hardship.

"I am really working hard to make the project work between construction costs and interest rates," Ciborowski told the board. "If we can pull it off I really believe it will be a once-in-a-generation project. It would just be incredible for our downtown."

Pollack said such developments are encouraged in the performance district.

The height variance was denied with 3-2 vote. The viewscape variance also was denied .

Ciborowski could not be reached for comment on what the next steps are.

'Fred is retiring'

If you haven't heard, Fred Alter of A & E Diamond & Gold in Merrimack is retiring and will close the store. The announcement is splashed on a billboard on Route 3. The store opened in town 25 years ago.

The store at 707 Milford Road is holding a liquidation sale with up to 70% off all merchandise, according to a news release.

Alter started his career as a stock boy at the Jewelers Building in Boston in 1957. He opened his first New Hampshire store in 1972 and A & E Diamond & Gold at its current location in Merrimack in 1998.

"Meeting and doing business with all the wonderful people in the community, that means a great deal to me," he said in a statement. "I've run my business with integrity and respect for all I've come in contact with and received wonderful support and meaningful memories in return."

Sign of change

The longtime Teddy J's Bar and Grill "pizza and subs" sign at 866 Elm St. in Manchester is gone. It now fittingly identifies the latest restaurant: Stash Box. Stash Box opened in October after the space sat vacant after Matbah Mediterranean Restaurant closed early in the pandemic.

The newly installed sign is sure to catch the attention of many because of its sheer size. There doesn't appear to be anything to hide at one of the city's newest dining spots.

Arcade to tattoos

A new business inside the former Electric Avenue arcade at 24 Bridge St. in Manchester gives a nod to its former digs. The name of the new tattoo and piercing shop is Electric Avenue Tattoo.

The shop opened in mid-November and welcomes walk-ins.

If customers bring in a flyer from the business and a former arcade coin, they'll get a $20 discount, according to its Instagram page.

New bank in North Conway

Meredith Village Savings Bank will open a new branch further north in North Conway.

Construction is expected to start in the spring at Settlers Crossing at 1498 White Mountain Highway.

Settlers Crossing is home to REI Co-op and part of the larger Settlers Green Outlet Village. The new location will be the bank's 14th location.

"We have been regularly asked to extend our services with a branch office and we are very excited to have found a location that will offer that convenience to new and existing customers," Marcus Weeks, MVSB President, said in a statement.

If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.