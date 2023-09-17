It's Your Business has Prathyusha Pagadala, Caliyah Cobb, Eric Just, Teresa Lee and more

Hires

Prathyusha Pagadala

Stormont Vail Health welcomes Prathyusha Pagadala, M.D., to its medical team as the newest endocrinology physician. Pagadala will provide medical care across the Stormont Vail Health region in Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan and Emporia. Pagadala was born in India and moved to the United States at a very young age. After spending more than a decade in the U.S., Pagadala and her parents moved back to India in order to spend more time with family. While there, she completed medical school at Sri Ramachandra University before returning to the United States to complete her residency program at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. Pagadala previously served as a primary care physician at Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group in Maryland and has gone through the University of Kansas Medical Center for her Endocrinology Fellowship, beginning in 2021. Pagadala's main goal is to take endocrinological chronic endocrine diseases and make them manageable for patients. “I’m an empathetic provider,” she said . “I know it’s very difficult to be in a position where you’re not feeling well and having to seek out care to find answers. Each patient encounter — if they leave their visit with me feeling like they’ve learned something, they’re empowered about their health care, and able to self-manage some of their issues or conditions, I define that as a successful visit.”

FHLBank Topeka is pleased to announce the following new employees:

Jase Adams as a member products intern while studying data analytics and computer information science at Washburn University.

Rocquel Brown as the new business analysis and quality assurance analyst III after previously serving as a BA lead and senior quality engineer at Cognizant.

Tanner Edge as a model and EUA governance analyst after previously serving as an analyst at CDW.

Deana Hill as scrum master after previously serving as scrum master at T-Mobile/Sprint.

Angela Langley as Housing and Community Development analyst after previously serving as a business analyst at CBW.

Aili Mairehaba as test automation engineer III after previously serving as senior QA engineer at PNC Bank.

Shawn Pearson as a project manager III after previously serving as a management consultant at Pearson Solutions LLC and Triple I Corporation.

Trent Rash as Housing and Community Development coordinator after previously serving as a closing officer and title officer at Kansas Secured Title.

Cory Shivers as a software architect after previously serving as owner and architect at RhinoStack.

Kasey Wurtz returns as the business technology solution manager.

Caliyah Cobb

Caliyah Cobb has joined Shawnee County Parks + Recreation as account clerk II in the administrative services division. Cobb previously worked at Empower Retirement, Envista Credit Union and Security Benefit. She is a graduate of Topeka High School and attended Washburn University.

Promotions

Washburn University has promoted three employees:

Eric Just

• Eric Just will be the assistant vice president for facilities services. In this newly created role, Just provides leadership in managing current and future building projects on campus. Just, who was selected following a national search, served as Washburn’s director of facilities services from June 2019 to December 2022 and has remained a part-time consultant on several university projects.

Teresa Lee

• Teresa Lee is assuming the new title of assistant vice president, human resources. Lee joined Washburn in 2016 as human resources director after spending more than 20 years in the field in the public and private sectors. As assistant vice president, she continues to support the university’s talent which encompasses 75% of Washburn’s overall budget.

Debbie White

• Debbie White will be the assistant vice president, finance. White joined the university as controller in 2022. This reclassified role is the result of a new financial shared services model at Washburn that includes the School of Law, academic affairs, Washburn Tech and finance. She also oversees the university budget office.

Recognition

Kimberly Brey, current chief of staff and member of the Stormont Vail OB/GYN team, has been awarded the 2023 National Association Medical Staff Services Leadership Award. This prestigious award recognizes her outstanding contributions to healthcare leadership. Each year, the Leadership Award is given to one physician or healthcare executive who demonstrates support for NAMSS or for the activities and mission of education, networking, and advancement of the profession of medical services professional. Brey’s dedication, passion, and commitment to advancing healthcare elevates our organization and positively impacts patient care daily. “Dr. Brey goes well beyond what is asked of her,” said Kevin Dishman, Stormont Vail’s senior vice president and chief medical and quality officer. “She’s understanding, supportive, compassionately firm, and appreciative! She cares about others’ success, accuracy, and education on the latest changes. She is a great leader, and it is an honor to work with her.”

Attorneys from Morris Laing Law Firm were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2024. Those honored include the following:

John Ambrosio

• John Ambrosio in the area of Criminal Defense: General Practice and Criminal Defense: White-Collar.

• S. Lucky DeFries in the areas of Litigation & Controversy-Tax and Tax Law.

H. Hurst Coffman

• H. Hurst Coffman in the area of Trust & Estates.

• Roger Walter in the area of Corporate Law and Securities/Capital Markets Law.

