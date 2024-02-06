Is your business prepared to thrive in 2024? Some questions to consider

Welcome to 2024. With it, it brings possibilities, challenges, opportunities, choices and yes, inevitably, STRESS you didn’t see coming. It happens to all of us despite how prepared we think we are. So here you are … what next? If there a new direction I should consider taking my business? What new services or new products should I implement? All of this narrative can make you freeze in your tracks. You get overwhelmed and the thought of making any changes puts you right into doing the same ole, same ole and procrastination. “I’ll think about it next week," but you don’t. How can you move forward out of this mindset and out of your comfort zone?

Honestly. It isn’t easy but it CAN be done! You need to be willing to honestly examine where you are and where you want to be. Over 80% of businesses fail in the first 5 years, according to LinkedIn. Why? Here are a few examples:

1) Insufficient capital and cash flow: Many entrepreneurs underestimate the amount of money needed to launch and sustain their business until it starts turning a profit.

2) Poor business planning: Many new businesses start with an idea and no plan at all. As a SCORE mentor, that is the first thing I address when mentoring. I believe it is the most important key. Out of all of the clients I have mentored in the past 4 years, only a select few had even thought about a business plan. One client told me he likes to, “shoot from the hip”. When it comes to business, this does NOT work and is a recipe for disaster.

3) Failing to adapt: In order for your business to thrive, you must adapt to your customers needs. What worked in the beginning, may not be the current trend. A customer may have visited your store or location but now prefer to order online. Over 81% of internet users will research online before making a purchase. The market changes often and quickly. Stay engaged to what your customers say they are looking for. Review your online presence. Stay visible and keep it updated.

4) Leadership: A good leader recognizes the skills they lack or the jobs they do not have the time for. Good leaders also employ, outsource or seek professional advice to fill the gaps. The mindset that you can do it all will leave you exhausted, resentful and without the energy to fully be present to prioritize and reach your goals. This can easily lead to being a poor leader resulting in your team being unhappy, ineffective and unmotivated.

5) Lack of knowledge: Many business owners fail because they lack leadership skills, experience in areas such as organization, structuring, strategy, hiring and managing employees and assessing hidden risks associated with operating a new business.

Given all of that information, how do you not only survive but make 2024 your best year ever? You may say, “Ya … I’ve heard all of that before. None of that applies to me.” At one point or another, every business owner relates to one or more of the five points. Asking yourself difficult questions with this information in mind, could certainly assist you in determining your course of action.

The good news is, this is the perfect time to have an honest discussion with yourself and develop your “What Next”:

1) What did well in the past year with your business? Why? The why is the most important element of this question. When you know “why” it helps define being on track.

2) What did not have the result you had hoped in the past year? What did poorly? List the reasons as you know them to be. The process of writing this out helps may help you fully look at the situation and make alternative decisions.

3) Where do you want to be in 6 months? By this time next year? DREAM BIG. This isn’t where you play small. The sky is the limit. I have a quote I’ve shared with many clients that says, “If your dream doesn’t scare you, it isn’t big enough”.

4) What new products and/or services should I consider bringing onboard?

5) What are the top goals for the coming year?

6) The why — why are you doing this? Aside from any monetary gain, ask yourself why are you taking all of this on and running your own business. Do you still have the passion for what you do? Does it fulfill you, challenge you and give you the pride you are looking for?

Take the time to write ALL of this down. Add this insight into your current business plan. Asking key employees and/or managers for their input can be eye opening and rewarding. This could let them know you value their opinion and open a dialogue for them to share thoughts and ideas.

When you complete this work, you may even want to ask a mentor, your CPA or a friend to have a cup of coffee and share it with them to get their perspective.

Knowing who you are, what you stand for and where you are going are vital to the future and the success of your business.

Patti Tomczak is a volunteer business mentor with SCORE's Tip of the Mitt chapter. To request the free, confidential mentoring services which SCORE offers for small businesses, visit http://tipofthemitt.score.org or call the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce at (231) 347-4150.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: How to prepare your business for success in 2024