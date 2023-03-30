U.S. markets open in 8 hours 26 minutes

Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market size to grow at a CAGR of 12.77% from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the introduction of cloud-based deployment solutions - Technavio

PR Newswire
·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global business process management (BPM) training market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.77% during the forecast period. A major factor driving the global business process management (BPM) training market growth is the introduction of cloud-based deployment solutions. Cloud-based solutions effectively deliver business agility and scalable IT infrastructure. This helps overcome the complexities of hardware, license management, and software. Hence, due to the growing demand for cloud-based solutions, vendors are launching cloud-based business management software. For instance, in October 2020, Oracle Corp. launched the Oracle Banking Virtual Account Management Cloud Service. This helps banks quickly deploy a wide range of banking services. Hence, such solutions help companies ensure business continuity by connecting sales, finance, service, and operations teams to help them transform faster and deliver better results, which will drive the BPM training market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Business Process Management Training Market 2022-2026

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market

Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on learning methods (online learning and blended learning), courses (corporate courses and general courses), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

  • The market share growth by the online learning segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increase in penetration of the internet in both the developed and developing economies, along with the rise in the number of mobile phone users and the advent of the eLearning environment in these economies.

Geography Overview
 The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global business process management (bpm) training market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 38% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for business process management (BPM) training in the region. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant growth in the number of SMBs in countries such as the US will facilitate the business process management (BPM) training market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region
wise, and forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

The rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as hybrid cloud and AI for business management software is one of the key BPM training market trends. Organizations can design and implement the most efficient cloud model based on their requirements with the help of a hybrid cloud model. They need to manage multiple security platforms to ensure that various cloud service components communicate uninterruptedly while using a hybrid cloud. For instance, in November 2021, International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) completed the separation of its managed infrastructure services business to Kyndryl to sharpen its focus on hybrid cloud and AI.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

A major challenge that may impede the global business process management (BPM) training market growth is the emergence of free training courseware. For example, Alison provides a diploma certification in BPM. This is a course that covers key modules on the documentation of business processes, business intelligence, and system design, along with the implementation of knowledge management systems. Additionally, IBM also provides a list of free online self-paced virtual business process manager training paths that involve courses such as Basic skills for Business Process Managers, business process Managers, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients connects, and other free courses.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the business process management (BPM) training market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the business process management (BPM) training market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the business process management (BPM) training market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of business process management (BPM) training market vendors

Related Reports:

The business process management as a service (BPMaaS) market size is expected to increase by USD 19.56 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 28.01%. One of the major factors driving the BPMaaS market is the increasing demand for process automation. Automation has emerged as one of the key enablers for enterprises to digitalize their business processes.

The legal process outsourcing (LPO) services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 34,662.7 million. The emergence of new outsourcing destinations is a major factor driving the global LPO services market share growth.

Business Process Management (BPM) Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.76 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

11.67

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABPMP, AIIM GmbH, Bizagi Group Ltd., BP Group, BPM Essentials, BPM Institute, BPTrends Associates, CEG Operating Co LLC., Educate 360 LLC, FutureLearn Ltd., House of Six Sigma, IMF Academy, International Business Machines Corp., NIIT Ltd., Q3edge Consulting Pvt Ltd., Smartsheet Inc., Springest, and The Object Management Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents  

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Learning Method

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Learning Method

  • 5.3 Online learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Learning Method

6 Market Segmentation by Courses

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Courses

  • 6.3 Corporate courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 General courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Courses

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AIIM GmbH

  • 11.4 Bizagi Group Ltd.

  • 11.5 BP Group

  • 11.6 BPTrends Associates

  • 11.7 CEG Operating Co LLC.

  • 11.8 Educate 360 LLC

  • 11.9 FutureLearn Ltd.

  • 11.10 IMF Academy

  • 11.11 NIIT Ltd.

  • 11.12 The Object Management Group

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Global Business Process Management Training Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-process-management-bpm-training-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-12-77-from-2021-to-2026--driven-by-the-introduction-of-cloud-based-deployment-solutions---technavio-301782290.html

SOURCE Technavio

