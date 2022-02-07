U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,512.61
    +12.08 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,107.13
    +17.39 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,205.99
    +107.99 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.88
    +14.52 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.00
    -1.31 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    +7.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.42 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9230
    -0.0070 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0550
    -0.1450 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,360.66
    +2,107.88 (+5.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.68
    +12.92 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.41
    +49.01 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market to be Valued at US$ 620 Bn by 2032 - Exclusive Fact.MR Report

·7 min read

North America to Capture a Lion's Share in the Overall BPO market

The latest research report by Fact.MR provides detailed information on key factors affecting growth in the business process outsourcing market. It presents valuable insights on factors facilitating product development in the business process outsourcing market. For the purpose of study, the market has been segmented in terms of by services, and by end-use

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global business process outsourcing market size will grow at an impressive 8.5% CAGR to touch the market value of the US$ 620 Bn mark through the forecast period of 2032. North America is likely to capture a lion's share in the overall BPO market.

Fact.MR Logo
Fact.MR Logo

Organizations are looking for specialized companies that provide much-needed support services that can be outsourced without the direct investment of dedicated time and human resources. Hence, the demand for BPO services experienced a spike in the past half-decade and has reached US$ 232.3 Bn in 2021, growing market size at 7% CAGR throughout the historic period

The advance of e-commerce and health industries combined with the pre-existing IT industries has led to generating a high demand for BPOs.

With remote working becoming a possibility, BPOs are likely to benefit a lot. First bigger organizations will rely on them and secondly, they will be open to hiring the best employees from across the country or globe. The COVID-induced pandemic has introduced new normal and opened boundaries for BPOs.

The BPO market is anticipated to benefit from the swelling focus of organizations on enhancing business agility, surviving the constant changes in business dynamics. Also, organizations are increasingly looking for specialized companies that provide much-needed support services to business processes that can be outsourced without any direct investment of dedicated time and human resources.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request for More Info https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4599

The BPO industry has adopted robotic process automation which is used as coding and assigned to the existing workstream where they perform tasks with greater speed, accuracy, and precision.

North America dominates the BPO market, accounting for more than 3/5ths of the total market value. The presence of important tech corporations and start-ups in the region has contributed significantly to the region's growth.

Firms operating in the province are profoundly relying on the advancement of modern technologies like analytics, big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver full BPO services to their clients.

The overall number of worldwide BPO firms in the United States is 265,679, up 4.1 percent from 2021. After North America, Europe comes in second with more than a quarter of the global market value.

Market Size (2022)

US$ 273.3 Bn

Value CAGR (2022-2032)

8.5%

Market Share of North America

60%

Key Takeaways:

  • North America dominates the BPO market to hold with a market share of over 3/5th of the overall market value.

  • Europe is the second largest with a market share of more than 1/4th of the global market share.

  • By end-use, IT & Telecommunications account for over 57% of the total business process outsourcing (BPO) market value.

  • By services, demand for transparency and increased regulations are driving companies to standardize their F&A (Finance and Accounting) BPO activities.

Growth Drivers:

  • Demand in adoption of robotic process automation has resulted in growth of the BPO industry.

  • The shift in emphasis from monopolistic company strategies to a shared workload culture is driving demand for business process outsourcing in order to achieve better results and maintain profitability.

To gain in-depth insights on the Business Process Outsourcing Market, request methodology at: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4599

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the business process outsourcing market focuses on offering various ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground

  • In December 2021, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has completed the acquisition of Tambourine, an e-commerce customer experience agency with award-winning capabilities in cloud-based technologies in Japan.

  • In January 2022, Genpact Ltd, the business process outsourcing (BPO) company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), bought Milpitas, California-based data analytics firm Enquero Inc. in the 14th acquisition

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Accenture Plc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Cognizant

  • Concentrix

  • Wipro Limited

  • Genpact

  • ADP Data Processing Inc.

  • EXL Service

  • Invensis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • SunTec India

More valuable insights on the Business Process Outsourcing Market:

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global business process outsourcing Market analysing the forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of technology in the business process outsourcing market with detailed segmentation as follows:

  • By Services

  • By End Use

Key Questions covered in the Business Process Outsourcing Market Report

How much is the business process outsourcing industry worth?

What was the last 5 years CAGR for the business process outsourcing industry?

What are the future growth projections for the business process outsourcing demand?

How attractive are growth prospectus for the business process in outsourcing in North America?

Will Europe emerge as an opportunistic market for business process outsourcing?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the technology Domain-

Computer Aided Detection Market Trends - Computer-assisted detections allow for the early detection of diseases that can be devastating, such as cancer. Patients have been encouraged to choose for random tests and checkups as a result of this. As a result of these factors, the global computer-aided detection market is expected to experience rapid expansion.

Network Access Control Market Analysis - Network access control (NAC) has gone a long way, and a number of industry leaders have developed solutions to help it continue to evolve throughout the years. With an ever-increasing number of major and small and medium-sized businesses, North America will continue to be the most attractive market for network access control.

Big Data Technology and Services Market Scope - The growing importance of big data technology in Internet of Things is the most recent trend gaining pace in the big data and service business (IoT). As a result, several industries are adopting big data services in order to handle enormous amounts of data and generate useful insights.

Low Code Development Market Forecast: Low code development platforms are offering SMEs the sense of flexibility to develop custom applications with nominal coding and minimal cost as compared to conventional coding, empowering millions of SMEs to take a lead for allowing ideas to turn into reality.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have in our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & chemical and materials, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/business-process-outsourcing-bpo-market-to-be-valued-at-us-620-bn-by-2032--exclusive-factmr-report-301476371.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street's been pretty wild, and that's the kind of bucking bronco that makes this weekly diss piece all the more interesting. This week, I see ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from. The hottest stocks this young year are energy companies, dominating the list of stocks that are up by 20% or better in 2022.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • Peloton Stock Soars as Takeover Reports Heat Up. How Much It Might Be Worth.

    Peloton Interactive stock was soaring on reports that multiple companies, including Nike and Amazon.com were looking at acquiring the beleaguered stationary-bike maker. Peloton stock (ticker: PTON) was up 32% to $32.40 amid reports that it had become a takeover target. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Amazon was among the potential bidders for Peloton, while the Financial Times reported that Nike was in the mix as well.

  • Frontier and Spirit airlines merger, Peloton and Disney earnings, inflation data on tap this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses the week ahead in markets as Frontier and Spirit Airlines announce a merger, Disney and Peloton are set to announce quarterly earnings, and the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released.

  • Why Apple should buy Peloton for nearly $15 billion: analyst

    Time for Apple to shake off its deal-making skills and buy Peloton, argues one veteran tech analyst.

  • Have $3,000? Buying These 3 Stocks Now Just Might Be the Smartest Move You'll Ever Make

    If you're not familiar with MercadoLibre, picture a combination of Amazon.com, eBay, and PayPal with a Latin American twist. MercadoLibre's e-commerce marketplace is akin to Amazon and eBay. Its Mercado Pago digital payment platform is similar in some respects to PayPal.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    The collapse in price by these former high-flyers is the perfect opportunity to buy their shares for your portfolio.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • AT&T’s Dividend Cut Puts It in an Unenviable Club

    Companies that have cut their dividends after a spinoff—including International Paper and Abbott Laboratories—have a history of mixed performance.

  • Is Qualcomm Stock a Buy Now?

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently posted strong first-quarter numbers and rosy guidance for its second quarter on Feb. 2. The mobile chipmaker's revenue increased 30% year over year to $10.7 billion, which cleared estimates by $270 million.

  • Goldman Commodity Veteran Says He’s Never Seen a Market Like It

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Currie, the closely-followed head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., says he’s never seen commodity markets pricing in the shortages they are right now. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for M

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of March to US$0.73. This will take the...

  • Clorox Has ‘Cleared the Deck.’ Why the Stock Is a Buy at These Levels.

    Clorox has multiple long term sales growth levers and can recover margins over time, Citi analyst says.

  • Will the Google Stock Split Impact My Tax Returns?

    More investors will have a chance to own a whole share of Google parent Alphabet after the stock split, but are there tax consequences?

  • Google co-founder Larry Page sold more than $80 million worth of stock

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. disclosed that Larry Page, co-founder and current board member, has sold more than $80 million worth of shares, a couple of days after the stock soared on the back of a blowout earnings report and stock-split announcement.

  • Is it Too Late to Buy Vaccine Stocks?

    The biggest coronavirus vaccine stocks posted explosive gains over the past couple of years. Vaccine leader Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) surged 1,200% over that time period. And latecomer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared a mind-boggling 3,400%.